Pride House Birmingham has announced its event schedule with organisers promising visitors they will experience an atmosphere that exhibits party, protest and culture during the Commonwealth Games.

The doors for the venue in the city’s Gay Village, which is a short walk from where beach volleyball and 3x3 basketball are set to take place at Smithfield, are planned to open to the public from July 22.

Pride House is striving to emphasise equality and diversity as the Games progress in an attempt to deliver on its theme of "Celebrate, Educate, Participate."

The build-up to Birmingham 2022 is anticipated to see the opening of an exhibition that explains the past, present and future challenges for LGBTQ+ citizens in the Commonwealth Games’ member nations and territories.

Activists such as Matt Mahmood-Ogston from the Naz and Matt Foundation and Dr Nas Mohamed, the first Qatari to declare publicly that he is gay, are among those scheduled to contribute to educational discussions on issues involving trans inclusion in sport, queerness and Islam, and experiences of LGBTQ+ asylum seekers.

Poet Jasmine Gardosi is also expected to feature while veteran campaigner Peter Tatchell is planned to make a keynote speech on fighting for human rights in the Commonwealth in the build-up to Birmingham 2022.

Beach volleyball is expected to be staged at Smithfield, which is not far from the Pride House Birmingham venue ©Getty Images

"The Commonwealth Games present an unmissable opportunity to directly address the ongoing discrimination of LGBTQ+ people across the Commonwealth," Tatchell said.

"Since I spoke at Pride House Glasgow back in 2014, there has been relatively little progress made on LGBTQ+ rights in the member states.

"Sport is a powerful vehicle with which to address equality and celebrate diversity and I look forward to contributing towards the Pride House programme.

"Pride House is a safe, welcoming and supportive space for LGBT+ athletes, officials and spectators.

"It sends a message that we are here, we are queer, and in the Commonwealth, we are everywhere."

After a VIP reception, the opening night schedule involves time at The Loft Bar and Kitchen on Bromsgrove Street.

Film screenings and live coverage of the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 knockout fixtures are scheduled in the lead up to the Games’ Opening Ceremony, set to take place on July 28.

Those watching the grand starting event at Pride House are due to see the venue’s resident drag queen provide an alternative commentary.

LGBTQ+ campaigner Peter Tatchell is due to deliver a keynote speech at Pride House Birmingham in the lead-up to the Games ©Pride House Birmingham

Big screens have been arranged so that fans can watch Birmingham 2022 with refreshments in the bar and the family friendly café.

To ensure visitors stay active, British Canoeing has organised a Pride Paddle session, which will see participants be guided through Birmingham’s canals, alongside wellbeing sessions.

An LGBTQ+ esports celebration is anticipated to take place in the on-site "Gayming Arena", in partnership with Gayming Magazine, on August 1 and 2.

Participants can contribute to the crafting of new HIV awareness quilts as a part of the Birmingham HIV/AIDS Memorial "Cover Up" scheme.

A variety of entertainment events are scheduled for each evening, including drag, comedy and club performances.

"We are excited to be bringing such a varied programme to Birmingham during the Games," co-organiser Neil Basterfield said.

"There’s something for everyone, with a wealth of homegrown talent and local experts alongside space to relax, have a drink and watch the live sports action from around the Midlands."

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games are set to conclude on August 8.