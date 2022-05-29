Former England footballer Asante hails Pride House safe space for LGBTQ+ people at Birmingham 2022

Former England international footballer Anita Asante has hailed the safe space set to be offered by Pride House to LGBTQ+ people at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Speaking at a panel discussion hosted in the Pride House Birmingham venue space in the English city, Asante also expressed hope that the Games can be used as an opportunity to discuss laws on homosexuality in Commonwealth countries.

Thirty-six nations set to participate at the Games still outlaw homosexuality .

"We’re in a time of opportunity," Asante reflected, as reported by the Birmingham Mail.

"To have the Commonwealth Games here, Birmingham is known for being a very multicultural city so we need to make it as inclusive as possible by giving visibility to the Games.

"Ultimately by having Pride House here, it gives a safe space to both fans and athletes.

"Hopefully people can share stories that lots of people around the Commonwealth can get access to.

"People will see certain levels of acceptance outside the LGBTQ+ community.

"But obviously there are ways to go, there are lots of Commonwealth countries that still have hostile laws and policies.

Anita Asante said Birmingham 2022 offers a chance to discuss laws on homosexuality in Commonwealth countries ©Birmingham City Council

"This is an opportunity to raise that issue, but also celebrate our community and all the good things that go along with it."

Pride House Birmingham is located in the city's Gay Village at Wynner House, above The Loft.

It is due to provide a safe space for LGBTQ+ people at Birmingham 2022, with the facility open from July 22 until August 8.

The panel discussion was also attended by transgender swimmer Eden Elgeti, Finding A Voice founder Khakan Qureshi and the Commonwealth Games Federation's Hartwell Mhunduru.

Asante won 70 caps for the England women's national team, and represented Britain at the London 2012 Olympics.

She retired from football at the end of the 2021-2022 season, finishing her career at Birmingham-based club Aston Villa.

Mhunduru emphasised that there was still much work to do to increase the safety of the LGBTQ+ community.

"What I’m passionate about is ensuring that the safe space goes beyond just a phrase," he said, as reported by the Birmingham Mail.

"When we say 'safe space', what does that actually look and feel like?

The Commonwealth Games in Birmingham are scheduled for July 28 to August 8 ©Birmingham City Council

"In terms of the Commonwealth, there are many hostile countries where there is not a safe space.

"Within countries such as the UK, there are still some serious concerns for safety.

"The number of transphobic and homophobic attacks over the past 12 months have been on the rise in Birmingham.

"So for me, it’s about saying we’ve got the law on our side but we still need to educate the population.

"We still need to spend a significant amount of time ensuring we go beyond the law.

"And think about how we can work with our allies.

"The LGBTQ+ community is relatively small in comparison to our allies, we need to look at a strategic approach so that all the good work in the community doesn’t get overshadowed."

Birmingham 2022 organisers have vowed to "deliver an inclusive and accessible Commonwealth Games experience for everyone".

The Games are due to run from July 28 until August 8.