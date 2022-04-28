The Ukrainian Premier League (UPL) season has been terminated due to the ongoing Russian invasion of the nation.

The decision was taken at a Ukrainian Premier League meeting on Tuesday (April 26), which was held by videoconference.

"The members also considered the current situation in UPL," a statement read.

"The football clubs of the Ukrainian Premier League supported the proposal to terminate the 2021/22 season of the VBET League, since the Championship cannot be completed due to the extension of martial law status in Ukraine.

"The standings as of 24 February 2022 will be the final standings of the season and no winners will be awarded."

The season had halted for the three-month winter break in December.

The Ukrainian Premier League was unable to resume following Russia’s invasion of the country in February.

Shakhtar Donetsk led the standings after 18 matches with 47 points, two clear of their nearest challengers Dynamo Kyiv.

The two teams occupied qualification spots for the UEFA Champions League qualifying rounds.

Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kyiv have been playing charity friendly matches in recent weeks ©Getty Images

SC Dnipro would be in line for a Europa League playoff spot in third place, while Zorya Luhansk and Vorskla Poltava would feature in the Europa Conference League due to lying fourth and fifth in the standings at the season's end.

The termination of the season has been sent to the Ukrainian Football Federation for approval.

A working group has also been established to examine the start of next season.

"The UPL clubs supported the initiative of UAF President Andrii Pavelko to hold a face-to-face meeting to consider the issues to be solved by the working group," the Ukrainian Premier League said.

Both Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kyiv have been participating in friendly matches across Europe during the conflict.

The friendly matches are aimed at raising funds to support people who have been impacted by the ongoing conflict.