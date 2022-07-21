Brooke Andersen, winner of last Sunday’s women’s hammer throw at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, became the latest athlete to donate items to the Museum of World Athletics (MOWA) collection at "Gathering of Champions".

The home athlete presented the singlet she wore at Hayward Field during an event involving 15 world and Olympic champions whose items have been on display during the Championships.

"It’s such an honor to be here," she told World Athletics.

"I was asked if I wanted to donate something to the museum, and I said, 'Of course!'

"They’re thanking me, and I should be thanking them."

The event, hosted by MOWA director Chris Turner, was held on day five of the World Athletics Championships and also welcomed 100 historians, journalists and fans.

Turner opened the festivities, saying: "This is about thanking some of the numerous athletes who have supported the cause.

"Most of the athletes here have been very generous supporters of our Heritage programme, which was started by Seb Coe in 2018."

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe, whose spikes from his 1984 1500m gold and 800m silver-medal performances are on display, spoke briefly about the impetus for creating the Heritage Collection, adding: "There are a few thank yous here.

The incredible heritage of our sport. You can see it at the Museum of World Athletics Museum In Eugene @ The World Championships!

"I am surrounded by great friends, iconic athletes.

"But I would also like to thank Roberto Gesta de Melo, a former Council member who was not only one of the driving forces behind the Heritage Collection but also has donated a great deal of his own private collection.

"And I have a massive debt of gratitude to Chris, who has driven this.

"He created the Heritage Department."

Athletes attending whose items are on display included World Athletics Council member Nawal El Moutawakel, who has donated spikes from her Olympic 400m hurdles gold medal season of 1984 and Willie Banks, the former world triple jump record holder, who gave a singlet.

El Moutawakel, who won the first Olympic women’s 400m hurdles title, said: "This event means a lot to me.

"It’s about the living legends donating to the museum.

"I’m happy to be in Track Town, where I won the NCAA hurdles in 1984."

Mike Powell, who donated the singlet he wore when setting the current world long jump record of 8.95m at the 1991 Tokyo World Championships, commented: "I’m a track fan and a former athlete.

"I’m at the track meet and I want to see everything.

"I want to support the sport, and this museum is part of it."

Ireland’s Eamonn Coghlan, who donated the spikes he wore in 1979 when setting the world indoor mile record, commented: "No matter where you go it’s great to see the people you ran against and meet the greats you never knew.

"I look around and it’s humbling and honouring to be included in this company."

Other athletes attending whose items are displayed were Aries Merritt, who donated the spikes he wore while setting the 110m hurdles world record of 12.80sec in 1992, and Abdi Bile, who gave the singlet he wore while winning the world 1500m title in 1987.

Among the other athletics greats attending were Stefano Baldini, Pauline Davis-Thompson, Jacqueline Hansen, Rosa Mota, Sonia O’Sullivan, Daley Thompson and Craig Virgin.

Prime among the exhibits are shoes worn by Grete Waitz, Lasse Viren, Michael Johnson - who has given his gold spikes from the Atlanta 1996 Olympics - Allyson Felix, Irena Szewinska, Mondo Duplantis, Karsten Warholm, Adhemar Ferreira da Silva, and Alberto Juantorena.

Among the highlights are a discus used by four-times Olympic champion Al Oerter and Emil Zatopek’s warm-up sweater, along with singlets worn by Usain Bolt and Herb Elliott.

Also on display is the red Ohio State singlet worn by Jesse Owens on May 25, 1935, when he broke three world records and equalled another at Ann Arbor in Michigan.