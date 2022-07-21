Europe's Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson has been sacked after signing on with Saudi-funded rival LIV Golf.

Stenson's captaincy lasted for just four months and the Swede is set to make his first LIV Golf appearance at the Bedminster Invitational at the Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey from July 29 to 31.

"Unfortunately, my decision to play in LIV events has triggered Ryder Cup Europe to communicate that it is not possible for me to continue in my role as Ryder Cup captain," said Stenson.

"This is despite me making specific arrangements with LIV Golf, who have been supportive of my role as captain, to ensure I could fulfil the obligations of the captaincy.

"I am hugely disappointed to not be allowed to continue in my role but wish you all the best in your ongoing preparations."

It is reported that Rio 2016 Olympic Games silver medallist Stenson is in line for a signing bonus of approximately $50 million (£41 million/€48 million).

The 46-year-old has made a total of $31.9 million (£26.6 million/$31.2 million) in prize money throughout his career since turning professional in 2001.

"I had a great relationship with him as a captain and a player over the years," said Ireland's Paul McGinley, who captained Europe to Ryder Cup victory in 2014.

"So I'm not going to slam him for making a judgment call.

"Everyone is entitled to their own view of things.

Henrik Stenson is reported to receive a $50 million signing bonus from LIV Golf which is more prize money than he has earned in his whole career ©Getty Images

"But this is incredibly disappointing for the Ryder Cup.

"There is no doubt about that."

Stenson, who won the Open Championship in 2016, could be followed by the tournament's most recent winner, Cameron Smith of Australia, who did not rule out joining LIV Golf when speaking to journalists after his victory at St Andrews last week.

"I don't know, mate," said Smith.

"My team worries about all that stuff.

"I'm here to win golf tournaments.

"I just won The Open, and you're asking about that.

"I think that's not good."

The 2023 Ryder Cup is set to take place at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome from September 29 to October 1 next year.