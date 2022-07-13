Golf boss Slumbers hits out at LIV Tour on eve of 150th Open

Martin Slumbers, chief executive of the Royal and Ancient (R and A) Golf Club, has insisted the breakaway Saudi backed LIV circuit is "not in the best long term interests of the sport as a whole."

The build-up to the 150th anniversary Open Championship at the historic St Andrews course in Scotland has been overshadowed by the controversial circuit.

"We believe it undermines the merit based culture and the spirit of open competition that makes golf so special," Slumbers said.

Twenty-four players signed up to LIV are expected to tee off tomorrow including 2010 champion Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa and Dustin Johnson, the 2020 Masters champion.

Meanwhile 2018 Masters winner Patrick Reed wore clothing displaying LIV logos during his practice round today.

2018 Masters champion Reed wore LIV branded clothing during practice for the Open ©Getty Images

"Looking forward to the Open next year we have been asked quite frequently about banning players, let me be very clear, that is not on our agenda," Slumbers insisted.

"But what is on our agenda is that we will review our exemptions and qualifications criteria for the Open and whilst we do that every year we absolutely reserve the right to make changes as our Open Championships Committee deem appropriate," he warned.

The R and A had not invited LIV chief executive Greg Norman, an Open Championship winner in 1986 and 1993, to celebratory events for the 150th anniversary.

Rory McIlroy, who tees off shortly before 10am BST tomorrow, is considered by many as the favourite, although the last of his four majors came eight years ago.

Tiger Woods of the United States, who has won the Open twice at St Andrews, joined McIlroy and 1999 champion Paul Lawrie of Scotland in receiving honorary membership of the R and A earlier in the week.

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Paul Lawrie have accepted invitations to become Honorary Members of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews 🏆⛳️



More here 👉 https://t.co/H9VAxdfAiQ pic.twitter.com/dGSbVIg9xg — The R&A (@RandA) July 13, 2022

2021 Open winner Collin Morikawa handed back the historic Claret Jug earlier this week.

Like world number one Scottie Scheffler he missed the cut at the Scottish Open last week.

That was won by their fellow American, Olympic gold medallist Xander Schauffele, a winner in his last two starts including last week.

Australia's Cameron Smith, who won the Players Championship, has vowed to keep his "mullet" hairstyle even if he does what many are predicting and wins the tournament.

The top 70 and ties after the first 36 holes will advance to the final two rounds.