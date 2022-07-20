The International Cycling Union (UCI) World Cycling Centre is to receive an upgrade to its satellite centres with the introduction of a two-tier system, with more hubs expected to be introduced at different levels.

Currently, there are five satellite centres in Japan, South Korea, South Africa, India and Portugal which assist with the development of athletes, mechanics and coaches through regional programmes and educational activities.

In June, the UCI Management Committee approved the expansion of the network and established clearer guidelines for them, helping to determine whether a training structure should be a UCI satellite centre.

If they are determined to be a satellite centre, it will then be considered to be either continental or regional development satellite.

Existing and candidate satellite centres will be assessed on areas such as funding, governance structure, human resources, facilities, geographic reach, cycling discipline focus, and level of support from the National Federation and Continental Confederation.

The UCI World Cycling Centre aids cyclists around the world ©Getty Images

"The satellite model being one of my first mandates when I started in my position in January of 2022, I am very happy that this reform was approved by the UCI Management Committee in June," said UCI World Cycling Centre director Jacques Landry.

"Now we will be able to build a stronger and broader network of satellites that will continue to work in concert with the UCI World Cycling Centre to increase the development of cyclists, coaches and mechanics predominantly coming from emerging nations."

A new staff member is to be appointed in September to deal with applications.