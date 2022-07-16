Teh and Tomar strike gold at ISSF World Cup in Changwon

Indian Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Singapore’s Teh Xiu Hong sealed the two titles on offer today at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Changwon.

Tomar, who competed at Tokyo 2020, defeated Hungary’s Zalán Pekler in the men's 50 metres rifle three positions.

The gold-medal match was tight throughout, but Tomar ultimately edged the encounter 16-12.

István Péni, Pekler’s compatriot and a two-time Olympian, managed to secure third place in the ranking match.

Teh proved to be the dominant shooter in the women’s 25m pistol event.

The Singaporean accumulated 28 points in the final to fend off France’s two-time Olympian Mathilde Lamolle and compatriot Teo Shiun Zie, who competed at Rio 2016.

Mathilde Lamolle was unable to better Teh Xiu Hong in the final of the women's 25m pistol event ©Getty Images

Lamolle tallied 21 and Teo totalled 19 to take silver and bronze.

In the women’s rifle three positions qualification, Germany’s Anna Janssen led the way by recording 590 points.

Slovenia’s Ziva Dvorsak, Hungary’s Gitta Bajos and South Korea’s Lee Eun-seo also qualified for the next round after each athlete scored 588 points.

Anjum Moudgil of India progressed for notching 586 in addition to the competitors who made 585 points, which included Rebecca Köck of Austria, Veronika Blazickova of the Czech Republic and Barbara Gambaro of Italy.

The ISSF World Cup is scheduled to resume tomorrow with several events taking place, such as the continuation of the women’s 50m rifle three positions.