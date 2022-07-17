Serco refuse collection workers have voted to organise strikes during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

Serco refuse collection workers, who are based in Sandwell, have announced they have voted overwhelmingly to take strike action following a pay dispute at Serco Sandwell during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Members of the GMB Union have said that the strikes will begin on July 28 - the day of the Opening Ceremony - and follows on July 29, which has been scheduled as the first day of competition.

More strikes are set to follow on August 4, August 5 and August 8, which is the final day of the multi-sport event.

Unite, a trade union, has said that Serco’s contract with Sandwell Council means they are currently paid £9.95 (€11.70/$11.80) per hour and that workers have rejected an eight per cent pay rise due to it being below the current rate of inflation, which is 11.7 per cent as of May 2022.

A total of 95 per cent of GMB members voted in favour of staging the disruption.

"Strike action is a last resort, but Serco top brass have forced the hand of hundreds of hard working local refuse workers," Justine Jones, an organiser of GMB, said.

"Our members have asked for nothing more than a fair pay rise, after keeping communities here in Sandwell clean and safe throughout the pandemic.

Strike action is due to be held on the days of the Opening and Closing Ceremony at the Alexander Stadium ©Getty Images
"Serco returned million-pound profits during COVID-19, all GMB members are asking for is a pay deal that helps them keep their heads above water through a cost-of-living crisis.

"The eyes of the world will be on our area during the Commonwealth Games, it’s a shame that Serco have put the bottom line before their own workforce and community in this way.

"This is a big distraction from the Games and we hope Serco see sense and urgently bring a pay rise to the table that reflects the hard work and dedication of our members."

Unite has said Unison, another trade union, is involved in the dispute.

Katy Bassett, who is from Serco Environmental Services, commented that the company has been working with the three trade unions collectively since April "to secure a meaningful resolution to the ongoing pay discussions".

A spokesperson from Sandwell Council added: "As a council we will be working hard to ensure that any disruption is kept to an absolute minimum, and we urge Serco to work with its employees and the trade unions to find a resolution to the dispute."