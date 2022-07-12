Boris Johnson is poised to remain UK Prime Minister for the Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

Nigel Huddleston is due to remain the United Kingdom's Sports Minister for the duration of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and Boris Johnson Prime Minister after a timeline to select a new leader was set.

Johnson has stepped down as leader of the Conservative Party and will therefore also cease to be Prime Minister, but not until a new leader has been elected.

The new leader is set to be announced on September 5 - almost a month after the conclusion of Birmingham 2022 - meaning Johnson and Huddleston are expected to remain in their posts throughout the Commonwealth Games.

While Huddleston has not stated any intention to resign, the new Prime Minister is expected to reshuffle the Cabinet and Huddleston may be replaced.

Overseeing preparations for the Commonwealth Games has been one of Huddleston's major responsibilities as Sports Minister.

Huddleston met Batonbearers and Birmingham 2022-bound athletes at a Baton Relay event yesterday at Loughborough University.

He has also helped conduct the draw for the lawn bowls and Para lawn bowls contests at Birmingham 2022 this month.

Johnson in May visited the Alexander Stadium - set to host the Opening Ceremony and athletics at Birmingham 2022 - as he announced a £6.5 million ($8 million/€7.7 million) investment into national governing bodies related to this year’s Commonwealth Games and promised to "leave a lasting legacy by levelling up access and participation in sports in Birmingham and beyond".

Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston, centre, recently took part in the draw for lawn bowls and Para lawn bowls ©Birmingham 2022
Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, who leads the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and is a staunch Johnson loyalist, is also due to remain in the role through Birmingham 2022.

England has not hosted the Commonwealth Games since Manchester 2002.

The UK last staged the event in 2014, in Glasgow in Scotland.

Birmingham 2022 is set to open on July 28 and close on August 8.

Candidates to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and ultimately become Prime Minister have until 6pm today to secure nominations from at least 20 Tory Members of Parliament (MPs) and advance to the next stage.

Conservative MPs will begin voting tomorrow and two candidates will proceed to a run-off.