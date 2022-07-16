Fred Kerley led a United States clean sweep of the men’s 100 metres medals on day two of the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, clocking 9.86sec to finish ahead of compatriots Marvin Bracy and Trayvon Bromell, who took silver and bronze, respectively, in 9.88.

It was the first time American sprinters had taken all three medals in this event at the World Championships since Carl Lewis, Leroy Burrell and Dennis Mitchell won respective gold, silver and bronze at the 1991 Tokyo edition.

This, however, was an achievement on home soil at the first outdoor World Championships to be held in the United States.

And in a session preceded by US fighter jets flying over the recently re-built Hayward Field arena the hosts were also able to celebrate gold in the women’s shot put, where Chase Ealey threw 20.49 metres to beat China’s defending and Olympic champion Gong Lijiao, who had been seeking a third successive title.

There was gold for China on the night, however, as Jianan Wang - who took bronze at the home World Championships in Beijing seven years ago - won the men’s long jump with a final effort of 8.36m to defeat Greece’s Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou, who had to settle for silver on 8.32m.

It was a happy return for Wang, who won the world junior title in Eugene eight years ago.

What a race 🤯@fkerley99 🇺🇸 strikes world 100m gold in 9.86 and leads a US 1-2-3 on home soil 🧹#WorldAthleticsChamps @usatf pic.twitter.com/tvSf11pbEK — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) July 17, 2022

Kerley’s qualifying time of 9.79 in Friday’s heats had prompted some home observers to begin talking of world records, although Usain Bolt’s clocking of 9.58 at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin was still a distant aspiration.

But it was still a significant marker a year after an Olympics at which the US won not a single individual men's track gold.

"We said we were going to do it and we did it," Kerley, who came from behind to take the title a year after winning Olympic silver in Tokyo, said in the on-track interview, moments after the crowd had finished chanting "USA! USA! USA!"

Bracy earned the verdict over Bromell by two thousandths of a second, with Bolt’s Jamaican compatriot Oblique Seville fourth in 9.97 and South Africa’s Commonwealth Games champion Akani Simbine fifth in 10.01, the same time as the fourth American in the final, Christian Coleman, who had a wild card to defend his title.

Italy’s Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs, who has run only fitfully this season after being troubled with a muscle injury, was not fit enough to start the semi-finals.

He tweeted: "A painful choice, I am forced to stop.

"I am a fighter and this is why I decided to be in Eugene.

"Now, in order not to compromise the rest of the season by risking a more serious injury, I have to postpone the challenge.

"I promise, I will do my best to make you dream!"

Jianan Wang of China won the men's long jump title on day two of the World Athletics Championships with a final-round effort of 8.36m ©Getty Images

Kenya’s Tokyo 2020 semi-finalist Ferdinand Omanyala, who ran 9.77 last year in the rarified air of Nairobi, was unable to reach the final, clocking 10.14 a day after arriving in Eugene with just three hours to spare ahead of his heats because of visa delays.

Also failing to progress from the semi-finals was Canada’s Olympic 200 metres champion Andre De Grasse, who clocked 10.21.

Kerley, 27, will now seek a second individual world gold over 200m.

The 1.91m (6ft 3in) tall Texan is one of only three men to have run a sub-10sec 100m, a sub-20 200m - he clocked 19.76 at altitude in Nairobi last year - and a sub-44s 400m.

A former 400m runner with a 2019 best of 43.64, he plans to return to the single-lap distance with added sprinting power - which should be something to see.

Ealey’s winning mark in the women’s shot put came in the opening round, and although Gong threw big in the fifth round it was not enough to alter the result.

Bronze went to Jessica Schilder with a Dutch record of 19.77 metres.

Apart from a foul in the first round, Tentoglou was a model of consistency in the men’s long jump final, producing efforts of 8.30, 8.29, 8.24, 8.32 and finally 8.20m.

Wang had only managed 8.03 before his final, winning effort.

Dina Asher-Smith led the way in women's 100m qualifying ©Getty Images

Bronze went to the man who began the season as a specialist decathlete, Simon Ehammer from Switzerland, who decided to concentrate on this event in 2022, where he heads the world list.

Britain’s world 200m champion Dina Asher-Smith, whose Olympic aspirations were undermined by a hamstring injury, was fastest qualifier to tomorrow’s women’s 100 metres semi-finals in a season’s best of 10.84.

Jamaica’s 35-year-old Beijing 2008 and London 2012 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was second-fastest in 10.87, while her compatriots Shericka Jackson and the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Elaine Thompson-Herah also progressed.

Norway’s 21-year-old Olympic 1500m champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen eased through his heat in third place, clocking 3min 35.12sec, a place ahead of Britain’s Jake Wightman, with the semi-finals scheduled for tomorrow evening.

Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay was fastest qualifier for Monday’s women’s 1500m final in 4:01.28, with Britain’s European champion Laura Muir second-fastest on 4:01.78, with Kenya’s double Olympic champion and 2017 world champion Faith Kipyegon also progressing with 4:03.98.