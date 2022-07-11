Babuta and Brázdová bag first gold medals of ISSF World Cup in Changwon

India's Arjun Babuta and Lucie Brázdová of the Czech Republic won the first gold medals of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Changwon.

The former Junior World Cup champion Babuta got the better of the United States' Olympic silver medallist Lucas Kozeniesky in the men's 10 metres air rifle final in South Korea.

The duel showcased the best of the sport as the world's top two in their discipline went head-to-head.

Babuta outscored the 27-year-old 17-9 in a stunning performance where he did not score lower than 10 on any of the 13 rounds.

The score line was unflattering for world number two Kozeniesky as his lowest score was still an impressive 10.1.





Israeli shooter Sergey Richter claimed bronze after picking up 259.9 points in the ranking match, narrowly missing out on a place in the final as Kozeniesky managed 260.4 points.

Brázdová was crowned champion in the women's 10m air rifle competition after beating Romania's Roxie Sidi 16-8.

Eszter Mészáros was forced to settle on the bronze medal.

The Hungarian was level on points with Sidi after the ranking match, on 260.1, but missed out on the gold medal match as the Romanian got the highest individual score.

The World Cup is set to continue tomorrow with four finals scheduled in the men's and women's 10m air pistol tournaments, and men's and women's trap events.