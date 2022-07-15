Yerevan in Armenia will host the International Boxing Association (IBA) Extraordinary Congress, where a re-run of the vote to elect a President will be held, insidethegames understands.

The Extraordinary Congress in late September or October is due to be the IBA's second of the year, following on from the controversial meeting in Istanbul in May.

The Netherlands' Boris van der Vorst was one of five candidates deemed ineligible to stand by the Boxing Independent Integrity Unit (BIIU) on the eve of the election, allowing Russian Umar Kremlev to be re-elected as President unopposed.

The BIIU ruled that van der Vorst and four Board of Directors candidates had allegedly broken rules on breaches of collaboration between candidates and early campaigning.

But, following an appeal, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled that van der Vorst should have been allowed to stand, adding that a formal warning or no sanction at all would have been sufficient.

Shortly after the Istanbul Congress, the International Olympic Committee announced that IBA would again not be in charge of organising the boxing tournament at Paris 2024 after sports director Kit McConnell claimed that "enough was enough".

