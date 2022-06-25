Van der Vorst says holding new IBA election the only "logical and ethical" decision

Dutch Boxing Federation President Boris van der Vorst has said the only "logical and ethical consequence" from his successful appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is to hold another election for the Presidency of the International Boxing Association (IBA).

He was also critical of IBA, saying there were "fierce attempts" to ignore the CAS decision that deemed the Dutchman should have been allowed to stand for election at the IBA Extraordinary Congress last month in Istanbul.

The IBA Board decided that a vote should be held again between Kremlev and van der Vorst between September 24 and October 1 in another Extraordinary Congress.

Yesterday, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) dealt a further blow to the governing body by deciding it could not host competition related to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, similar to the action taken for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

It added that a motion would take place first on whether the election should take place, as voted by the Congress, and will take place if this motion is passed.

In a statement seen by insidethegames, van der Vorst also called for further repercussions for his opponent.

Boxing is to be organised by the International Olympic Committee for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games ©IBA

"Staging a new IBA Presidential election is the only logical and ethical consequence of the recent CAS ruling," said van der Vorst.

"While the decision of the IOC to remove IBA from developing and organising the Olympic Qualification System, as well as the Olympic tournament, should certainly have further repercussions for Umar Kremlev.

"It is already a second missed opportunity by the IBA in the last 18 months to get closer to Olympic reinstatement.

"It is difficult for me to see what grounds, apart from personal ambition, an organisation leader can have to stay in the seat after a setback of this magnitude.

"I would like to express sincere appreciation to the newly elected IBA Board for defending the right of National Federations to have a democratic and fair Presidential election.

"I understand that there were fierce attempts to ignore the CAS decision and leave things as they are.

"Even though IBA delegates will now have two votes instead of one at the announced Extraordinary Congress at the end of September, it is still a clear step in the right direction."

The Dutchman also called for the Congress to take place in Switzerland, the home nation of several International Federations which is regarded as the heart of the Olympic Movement.

On May 12, the day before the elections were supposed to take place at the Extraordinary Congress, van der Vorst and four other Board of Director candidates were deemed ineligible for candidacy by the Boxing Independent Integrity Unit (BIIU).

📢IBA fails to take control of the Olympic qualification process for Paris 2024. IOC has announced its decision to remove IBA from developing & running the Qualification System + Olympic tournament itself. At the moment, boxing still remains out of the LA 2028 program. pic.twitter.com/nZbs4ZijVp — Boris van der Vorst (@BorisvdVorst) June 24, 2022

The BIIU claimed the five had broken rules related to early campaigning and collaboration between candidates.

Incumbent IBA President Umar Kremlev was then re-elected unopposed as van der Vorst was unable to appeal quickly enough to the CAS, which usually required at least a week to handle a case.

After Kremlev's re-election, van der Vorst filed an appeal to the CAS, which came back with a verdict on June 14.

It said the affected candidates had only breached rules related to early campaigning, but also mentioned that Kremlev had broken the same regulation.

The CAS said those who breached the rule should have received a warning or no sanction at all.

Later in his statement, van der Vorst was appreciative of the IOC for stepping in to organise the Paris 2024 events.

"I would like to thank the IOC for their readiness to step in once again and protect the Olympic dreams of boxers, as well as save our sport from a disaster in general.

"It is an unprecedented decision that has never been applied to other sports.

"The world boxing community should not take it for granted.

"Let's be clear, the simpler decision for the IOC would be to take boxing out from the programme completely."

The IBA Board is expected to announce an exact date and location for the Congress soon.