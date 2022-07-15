Competition Manipulation Watchlist set up by World Athletics to combat false qualifying marks

A Competition Manipulation Watchlist has been established by the World Athletics Council to deal with the growing problem of falsely reported qualifying marks.

"During the qualification period for the 2021 Olympic Games, the Athletics Integrity Unit received 17 individual competition referrals for investigation of suspicious Olympic qualification standards," a World Athletics statement read.

"As a consequence, the Council today approved the introduction of a 'Competition Manipulation Watchlist'.

"Once this is established, World Athletics will be able to place federations considered at high risk of competition manipulation on the list and proactively place conditions on the acceptance of qualifying performances achieved in the jurisdiction of such federations."

©AIU

World Athletics will not recognise results achieved at competitions hosted by Member Federations on the Competition Manipulation Watchlist except for a selection of official events.

These comprise official international or area championships.

Also included are competitions which form part of the following international competition structures - the Continental Tour, the World Indoor Tour, the World Race Walking Tour, the World Combined Events Tour, the World Cross Country Tour and World Athletics Label Road Races.

National championships can also be approved provided certain conditions are fulfilled and subject to World Athletics approval.

These events must be attended by international competition delegates appointed by World Athletics to ensure they are conducted appropriately.