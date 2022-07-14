More than 400 patients have received medical treatment at the Birmingham 2022 World Games, with extreme heat in Alabama contributing to issues for spectators.

Alabama news publication al.com reported that the Games' official medical provider UAB Medicine had treated 89 athletes on the field of play and 312 spectators and visitors at medical tents.

Heat-related issues were cited as the second leading reason for spectators seeking medical attention, following cuts and bruises.

Orthopaedic injuries have been the main reason for athletes to seek assistance.

Temperatures have consistently been above 30 degrees Celsius during the World Games, and are expected to peak at 36 degrees Celsius tomorrow, while humidity levels have been above 80 per cent.

Orthopaedic injuries have been the main reason for athletes to seek assistance.

South African archer Jeanine van Kradenburg was taken away from her competition on Friday (July 8) in an ambulance after suffering with heat exhaustion ©Getty Images

On Friday (July 8), South African archer Jeanine van Kradenburg was taken into an ambulance after fainting from heat exhaustion during the women's compound competition at Avondale Park.

UAB Medicine's provisions at Birmingham 2022 have included nearly 1,000 professionals from across the region performing voluntary shifts at venues.

More than 3,000 athletes are taking part in the World Games across 34 sports, with the event due to run until Sunday (July 17).

The Games were delayed by one year because of the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.