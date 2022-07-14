The eight stamps for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games are set to go on general sale on July 28 ©Birmingham 2022

The United Kingdom's Royal Mail has unveiled a set of eight stamps to mark the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Greek artist Charis Tsevis has designed the collection, which includes illustrations of male and female athletes competing in diving, boxing, Para table tennis, Para powerlifting, artistic gymnastics, mountain bike cycling, athletics and 3x3 wheelchair basketball.

The eight stamps cost £12.10 ($14.30/€14.30), and can be pre-ordered before going on general sale on July 28, the day of the Opening Ceremony.

Birmingham 2022 chief executive Ian Reid said that the stamps offered a fitting way to mark the Games.

"These very special stamps will be a perfect reminder of the excitement and thrill people will have by being part of Birmingham 2022," he said.

"The commemorative sets are a wonderful way to celebrate the Games and for the whole country to get involved in Birmingham 2022 and our festival of sport and culture."

Royal Mail has previously issued commemorative stamps for the 1925 British Empire Games, Cardiff 1958, Edinburgh 1970, Edinburgh 1986, Manchester 2002 and Glasgow 2014.

Its director of external affairs and policy David Gold echoed Reid's thoughts.

Birmingham is due to host the Commonwealth Games from July 28 to August 8 ©Birmingham City Council
"Royal Mail is delighted to be issuing these special stamps for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games," he said.

"The Commonwealth Games is one of the biggest multi-sport competitions in the world and it’s fantastic to have the event take place in the UK.

"These colourful Special Stamps will be our lasting reminder of the occasion."

CGF Partnerships chief executive David Leather added: "We are proud that the CGF [Commonwealth Games Federation] and Birmingham 2022 have been able to work with Royal Mail to produce these special stamps to mark the occasion for the 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games.

"It is fantastic to see the rich history of the Royal Mail and the Commonwealth Games continue for Birmingham 2022, as well as offering fans the opportunity to recall wonderful moments and carry memories of each Commonwealth Games."

Birmingham 2022 is due to run from July 28 to August 8, with 19 sports and eight Para sports featuring on the programme.