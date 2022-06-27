Five companies from the West Midlands are set to receive support to export globally ©West Midlands Growth Company

Five companies in the West Midlands are set to receive support from the British Government to help them export internationally as part of an economic legacy of this year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Adapttech, Energym, Lumien, Complygate and Metcloud have been named as winners of the Government-backed West Midlands Global Growth Programme that is designed to help businesses from the region get "export-ready".

The companies are set to receive export-focused consultancy from trade and investment experts OCO Global to cover market research, market strategy and business development.

Biomedical innovation company Adapttech is due to use the export support to aid its expansion into new global markets, while data-led employee wellness firm Lumien is looking to reach into the United States and Canadian markets ahead of further growth into the Far East.

The programme is also expected to benefit low carbon tech-led fitness company Energym which is aiming to develop a winning export strategy and cyber security cloud platform Metcloud which hopes the support can assist its international growth.

AI-led candidate screening company Complygate is also planning to expand its global footprint in a bid to improve user experience for candidates and employers internationally.

The programme is being delivered as part of the West Midlands Global Company’s Business and Tourism Programme - an economic legacy project of Birmingham 2022 designed to strengthen bilateral ties between Britain and Commonwealth markets.

Commonwealth Games Minister Nigel Huddleston has spoken of his determination to ensure Birmingham 2022 leaves a lasting legacy ©Getty Images
Among the free support offered by the programme includes uses office space at Bruntwood SciTech’s Innovation Birmingham.

"Adapttech, Energym, Lumien, Complygate and Metcloud exemplify the many ambitious, leading-edge enterprises that are currently emerging from the West Midlands - the UK’s fastest-growing tech cluster," said Neil Rami, chief executive of the West Midlands Growth Company.

"Chosen for their innovation and preparedness to begin exporting, these five winners have been able to capitalise on the region’s hotbed of young talent, wealth of resources and extensive support available for start-ups.

"The Global Growth Programme – one of the services we’re offering through the Business and Tourism Programme - will now provide these enterprises with the expert consultancy required to develop a successful export strategy, as they embark on the next phase of their growth chapter."

Britain’s Commonwealth Games Minister Nigel Huddleston added: "By promoting the West Midlands to the world as a fantastic place to live, visit and do business, we are ensuring the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games leaves a lasting legacy beyond the 11 days of sport.

"This innovative scheme will not only boost export capabilities but will also offer exciting opportunities and support for international companies looking to invest in the UK. We are delivering on our promise to level up and drive growth across the whole country."

Birmingham is set to stage the Commonwealth Games from July 28 to August 8.