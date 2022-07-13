Athletes from 20 countries are expected to compete at the African Track Cycling Championships, beginning tomorrow in Nigerian capital Abuja.

An 18-strong senior team has been selected for the event by the Cycling Federation of Nigeria (CFN).

"They have been undergoing intensive training for over four months at the velodrome of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium," CFN technical director Bashir Mohammed said, per the state-funded Voice of Nigeria.

The home team comprised 10 men and eight women, with Nigeria to be represented in all 22 medal events.

Nigeria's women are the reigning team pursuit and team sprint champions.

Ese Ukpeseraye, who helped win those gold medals and won five in all at the 2021 African Track Cycling Championships, leads the Nigeria squad.





Men's and women's contests are scheduled in the elimination race, individual pursuit, keirin, time trial, omnium, Madison, scratch, points race, sprint, team pursuit and team sprint.

Junior competition is also on the agenda in Abuja, with the programme mirroring that for the senior competition.

South Africa dominated the 2021 edition in Cairo and a strong team has headed north to Nigeria.

Morocco, Algeria, Egypt, Uganda, South Sudan and Ghana are among more than a dozen countries also sending teams to compete.

Competition is due to begin tomorrow and last for four days.