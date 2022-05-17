Girmay becomes first black African cyclist to claim Grand Tour stage victory at Giro d’Italia

Biniam Girmay has written himself into the history books after becoming the first black African cyclist to claim a stage victory on a Grand Tour following his triumph at stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia.

Mathieu van der Poel battled intensely against the Eritrean cyclist during a thrilling final sprint but it Girmay powered through to take victory.

Girmay, who cycles for Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert, produced another first in March when he became the first black African to win an International Cycling Union World Tour stage at Belgium’s Gent-Wevelgem classic.

"It's unbelievable, I'm really grateful and happy," said Girmay.

"Since the start, we controlled [the stage]. I don't have any words for my team for what they did today."

Following a rest day for the riders, the race continued with a 194 kilometre journey from the Eastern coastal town of Pescara to Jesi.

Girmay lost contact with the main group around six kilometres away from the end when he missed a turning.

However, his team helped him recover and he soon spearheaded the 30-man group to enact revenge on van der Poel, who had beaten the 22-year-old at the first stage of the competition.

The historic celebrations were cut short, however, after Girmay accidentally hit his eye when popping a champagne cork on the podium in celebration.

The incident meant the stage 10 winner was unable to attend the traditional media conference following the race, after he was taken to hospital for treatment.

The hosts’ Vincenzo Albanese completed the top three as The Netherlands’ Wilco Kelderman and Ecuador’s Richard Carapaz finished fourth and fifth.

Juan Pedro Lopez of Spain, riding for Team Trek-Segafredo, remains as the holder of the pink jersey after keeping his 12-second lead in front of Portugal’s João Almeida.

France’s Romain Bardet, Carapaz and Australia’s Jai Hindley are within 20secs of the Portuguese cyclist.

Tomorrow's 11th stage is scheduled to be along a 203 kilometres flat route with riders starting in Santarcangelo di Romagna and finishing in Reggio Emilia.