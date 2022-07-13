CBC has been awarded exclusive broadcast and streaming rights for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games ©CBC

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) has been named as exclusive broadcaster of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games across Canada.

It will also have exclusive rights for streaming Birmingham 2022.

"Building on the momentum of Canada’s stellar performance at Tokyo 2020, we’re excited to bring audiences across the country the top moments from Team Canada at the 2022 Commonwealth Games," CBC executive director for sports and Olympics Chris Wilson said.

Public broadcaster CBC is already the rights-holding station for the Olympics.

"Canadians will have the opportunity to cheer for the country’s best athletes and teams across our platforms, and follow all of the action unfolding in Birmingham," Wilson added.

The broadcaster promises to offer "comprehensive broadcast and streaming coverage" of the Commonwealth Games which begin on July 28.

This is to include 10 hours of television coverage as part of CBC's weekend programming.

There will also be six daily feeds of competitions available on the CBC Gem streaming service, via the cbcsports.ca website and CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices.

News will be offered across the CBC Sports digital service and social media platforms.

Gymnast Ellie Black won two gold medals for Canada at the Gold Coast 2018 Games ©Getty Images
In 2018, CBC had been forced to make a sublicensing agreement to show highlights of the Commonwealth Games because the streaming service DAZN had acquired the rights in Canada.

"We are thrilled that for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, thanks to CBC Sports, fans and supporters of Canada’s best high-performance athletes, will have extensive opportunities to watch and cheer Team Canada 2022 on as they go for gold," Canadian team executive director Scott Stevenson said.

"With Team Canada having won 82 medals at the last edition of the Games in 2018, we know Canadians will be thrilled to watch the Canadian performances this summer," Stevenson added.

Canada's team of 275 is set to compete in 18 sports and five Para sports in Birmingham.

"CBC Sports prides itself on telling the story of the high-performance athlete's journey every step of the way, ensuring Canadians always know the people who represent them before they see them atop the podium", the broadcaster promised.