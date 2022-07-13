National Olympic and Sports Committee of Mali (CNOSM) President Habib Sissoko has been awarded the Malian Football Federation's (FEMAFOOT) distinction of merit.

The honour has been bestowed upon Sissoko in recognition of an "invaluable contribution" to the development of sport and football in Mali.

Sissoko is also a former African Judo Union President.

Kassim Coulibaly, FEMAFOOT's first vice-president, presented Sissoko with the honour.

Sissoko in turn hailed the award as demonstrating a good relationship between the CNOSM and national governing body for football.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games were also discussed by Sissoko and Coulibaly, with the former encouraging every effort to be made to qualify for the football tournaments.

Mali's last Olympic football appearance was from the men's team at Athens 2004 ©Getty Images

Next year's Africa Under-23 Cup of Nations in Morocco offers a pathway for African sides to book spots in the men's football tournament at Paris 2024.

For the women's event the Confederation of African Football is expected to organise a qualification tournament, as it did for Tokyo 2020.

Mali competed in the men's football tournament at Athens 2004, winning Group A before being knocked out by Italy in the quarter-finals.

The Malian women's side have never reached the Olympic Games.