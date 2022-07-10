Jungels wins stage nine as Pogačar maintains overall lead at Tour de France

Luxembourg’s Bob Jungels achieved his first Tour de France stage victory after making a solo breakaway across 60 kilometres as Tadej Pogačar maintained his overall lead.

Jungels, who rides for AG2R Citroën team, became the first person from his country to win a stage at the competition since Andy Schleck in 2011.

He completed the race from Aigle to Châtel in 4hrs 46min 39sec with Spain’s Jonathan Castroviejo of Ineos Grenadiers and compatriot Carlos Verona of Movistar following in second and third.

Stage nine saw Jungels join a 21-rider breakaway, which included Belgium's Wout van Aert of Jumbo-Visma.

The 29-year-old soon moved into an attacking position and never looked back.

France’s Thibaut Pinot attempted to use the support of the home crowd to rally himself in front of his competitor, but he was unable to reduce the gap.

Inside the final kilometre, Castroviejo and Verona drove past the Frenchman and into a podium slot.

🏆 Jerseys and rankings after stage 9



🏆 Maillots distinctifs et classements après l'étape 9#TDF2022 pic.twitter.com/aBUP0jp02w — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 10, 2022

"It’s hard to say what I feel right now," Jungels said.

"I’m just overwhelmed.

"I know this means a lot for the team, after a couple of years struggling, a very tough last year with surgeries.

"It’s my style of racing, my style of taking the victories."

UAE Team Emirates cyclist Pogačar, who is from Slovenia, increased his general classification advantage over Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard to 39 seconds.

Britain’s Geraint Thomas of Ineos Grenadiers sits below Jumbo-Visma’s Vingegaard, 1min 17sec behind Pogačar.

Tomorrow is a scheduled rest day with the Tour de France returning on Tuesday (July 12), and riders set to cover 148.5km from Morzine to Megève.