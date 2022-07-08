Slovenia’s Tadej Pogačar produced another remarkable performance to claim back-to-back stage victories at the Tour de France.

The two-time defending champion flew past Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard in the final sprint to finish first on the stage seven podium, recording a time of 3hrs 58mins 40secs in the process.

The triumph has given Pogačar a 35 second lead over second placed Vingegaard in the general classification.

Slovenia’s Primož Roglič, who rides for Team Jumbo-Visma, finished third after crossing the line 12 seconds behind the race winner following the 176.5-kilometre mountain stage from Tomblaine to La Planche des Belles Filles.

Ineos Grenadiers’ Geraint Thomas of Britain and teammate and compatriot Adam Yates attempted to stick with Pogačar during the majority of the ascent, but this proved to be too much once they needed to accelerate on the final set of gravel ramps.

Pogačar quickened the pace as he moved into the front of the leading group, with his sights set on battling Germany’s Lennard Kämna.

💛 @TamauPogi gave everything to claim that win. We saw it on the finish line!



However, so did Vingegaard and Roglič and the three riders pounced on Kämna.

The German fought his hardest to hold the lead, but Pogačar and Vingegaard caught their opponent with 100 metres left.

The Slovenian and Dane went head-to-head in the final stages and it was Pogačar who reached the finish line first.

Roglič grabbed the final podium spot after also overtaking Kämna.

Tomorrow’s stage is scheduled to see cyclists travel from Dole to Lausanne in Switzerland in a 186.5km medium mountain race.

As the competition heads to Switzerland, a fan zone is set to be opened in the World Cycling Centre - the home of the International Cycling Union - in Aigle.

Spectators can visit the grounds tomorrow and Sunday (July 10) to watch action at the Tour de France.