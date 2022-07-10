The International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) has stripped the Oceania Championships of its hosting rights after it was deemed that organisers failed to meet medical standards in Brisbane.

Competition got underway yesterday in the Australian city, but the tournament will conclude as a national event following the IMMAF's ruling due to safety failings.

IMMAF President Kerrith Brown was forced to stop yesterday’s action where male and female fighters competed in semi-final bouts after concluding that the onsite medical provision did not fulfil the International Federation's "gold standard."

The event was then stripped of its IMMAF hosting rights at 10am local time after the global governing body ruled that the medical requirement remained unfulfilled.

The IMMAF said that all Presidents and coaches of the three participating National Federations have been informed of the decision with matches continuing today as part of a national event organised by the hosts.

"It is unfortunate that we have been compelled to make the decision to strip the Oceania Championships of its IMMAF hosting rights," said Brown.

"Our medical and regulatory committees have worked tirelessly for solutions, and we have given the organiser every opportunity we possibly could to fulfil IMMAF criteria.





"We appreciate the challenges of organising tournaments to IMMAF's high regulatory standards and all the committed work of the host federation to bring the event to fruition.

"However, IMMAF cannot and will not compromise on its medical standards or any standards that pose an increased risk to athlete safety.

"We will continue to work with IMMAFA [International Mixed Martial Arts Federation of Australia], and all our National Federations, to support them in the development of infrastructure and processes that meet best practice and puts athlete wellbeing first."

New Zealanders Kelsey Schroder, Mitch Kelly, Alisha Burtt and Kasib Murdoch were among the winners yesterday along with Australians Alice Jackson, Daniel Mitchell, Antonio Pascalis Cutri and Amena Hadaya.

French Polynesia is the other team involved.

The IMMAF confirmed that no points can be gained by athletes or teams for world rankings or seedings for the World Championships following today’s decision.

Brisbane is due to stage the 2032 Summer Olympics and Paralympics.