World middleweight champion Fergus Jenkins will be among the fighters vying for continental gold at the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) Oceania Championships in Brisbane.

The event in the Australian city, the host of the 2032 Summer Olympics and Paralympics, is due to begin tomorrow and will feature three countries.

New Zealand's Jenkins was highly impressive in winning the middleweight title at January's World Championships in Abu Dhabi, at what was his first IMMAF event.

He has resisted the temptation of turning professional to compete in Brisbane at the Logan Metro Sports and Events Centre.

Former world lightweight silver medallist Mel Webster will also be in what is sure to be a strong New Zealand squad.

Hosts Australia have selected the biggest team of 18 athletes with Troy Fumo among the home line-up.

National federation President Hiro Lemaire will look to defend his super heavyweight title for French Polynesia ©Getty Images

Fumo won the strawweight title at the 2020 Oceania Championships and has moved up to flyweight for the event in Brisbane.

A fighter has never won an Oceania title in two weight divisions so Fumo has the chance of a piece of history.

French Polynesia is the other team involved, with the Pacific Islanders naming super heavyweight Hiro Lemaire in their contingent.

Lemaire is also the President of French Polynesia's National Federation and will be looking to retain his Oceania title at 46-years-old.

The Championships are due to last for three days.