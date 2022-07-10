E-scooters are set to reach more parts of Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

E-scooters are to become more accessible in Birmingham with an expansion into the northern part of the city, allowing spectators to travel between more venues at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Last week, Birmingham City Council approved a move that would see the scooters available at the Alexander Stadium in Perry Barr, as well as towards Sutton Coldfield.

Voi, the company that hire out the e-scooters in Birmingham, has confirmed they will become a 24 hours, seven days-a-week service.

"Birmingham is a pioneering city when it comes to micromobility adoption and we are delighted to make our service available 24/7 and expand the operating area further to give even more Brummies and the expected 1.5 million visitors easy access to a safe, convenient and greener transport mode," said Voi UK general manager Jack Samler.

"Meantime, we will continue to work closely with Transport for West Midlands and Birmingham City Council to ensure our service replaces more short car journeys, making the city less congested and polluted as it hosts one of the most important sporting events in its history."

The expanded area reaches the Alexander Stadium ©Getty Images
The expanded area reaches the Alexander Stadium ©Getty Images

The expanded area of e-scooter availability includes the Alexander Stadium and Sutton Park.

It goes down to the southern part of the city, covering areas such as Bournville, near the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre.

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games are scheduled to take place from July 28 to August 8.