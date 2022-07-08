Katibin sets speed climbing world record again at IFSC World Cup in Chamonix

Indonesia’s Kiromal Katibin has set a men's speed climbing world record of 5.00 seconds at the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) World Cup in Chamonix, breaking his previous time of 5.04.

The 21-year-old, who broke the record twice in Villars, Switzerland during qualifying at the previous World Cup, has beaten the world record time six times in total since May 2021.

His electric qualifying time was 0.15 seconds faster than Zhang Liang of China in second on 5.15.

In fact, Chinese climbers made up the rest of the top five qualifiers with Cao Long timing 0.1 seconds below his compatriot and Long Jinbao and Long Jianguo finishing in 5.21 and 5.22 respectively.

China also made their presence known in the women’s qualifying event as Deng Lijuan topped qualification.

She notched 6.74 seconds as Indonesia’s Rajiah Sallsabillah totalled 6.85.

Poland’s Aleksandra Kalucka finished third on 6.87 while Desak Made Rita Kusuma Dewi, also of Indonesia, completed her race in 7.02.

Xie Guizhen of China edged into the top five thanks to a time of 7.05.

The IFSC World Cup is due to continue tomorrow with the lead qualification and speed finals.