The Netherlands’ Pieter Jan Postma made history on the final day of the Finn World Masters, where he completed the competition in Helsinki unbeaten.

His triumph means he is the first person in history to win both the Finn Gold Cup and the Finn World Masters in the same year.

France’s Laurent Hay secured second while The Netherlands’ Peter Preet held on to third.

The Finn World Masters has concluded after several days of racing ©Getty Images

The medallists celebrated on the original podium used for the 1952 Olympic Games to mark 70 years since the Finn category was first included into the premier multi-sport event.

Postma ended the tournament with six net points, which was far superior to Hay’s 25.

Preet scored 35 and Portugal’s Filipe Silva, who finished fourth, ended the competition on a net 42 points.

New Zealand’s Karl Purdie completed the top five with a tally of 55.