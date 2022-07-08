Fijian competitors getting ideal preparation for Birmingham 2022 at training camps in Australia

Training camps in Australia are offering Fijian athletes the "perfect platform" to perform well at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, which are scheduled to start on July 28.

Competitors in triathlon, table tennis, athletics and squash are currently preparing for the Games at high-performance training camps in Australia, which are being funded by PacificAus Sports.

Track and field athletes are working at the Oceania Athletics Training Centre on the Gold Coast between June 27 and July 13, triathletes are at a preparation camp at the Sunshine Coast Tri Academy from June 30 to July 18, table tennis players are in Sydney from July 6 to 20, and squash players have a preparation programme in Brisbane from June 6 to July 15.

Mrs Makarita Lenoa, President of the Fiji Commonwealth Games Association and the Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee, has thanked the Australian Government for their support of Fijian athletes in their final training and preparation for the Games.

"These PacificAus sports-funded camps and training will give our athletes the greatest opportunity to compete to their best in Birmingham," said Lenoa.

"The global pandemic has challenged all our athletes in recent years and with these final camps and high-performance training, we know our athletes can proudly represent Fiji in Birmingham."

Fijian triathlete Rhys Cheer said: "The chance to have an intensive programme on the Sunshine Coast with other team members under a world-class coach makes all the difference to my preparation.

"I’m excited to be able to represent Fiji and this funding provides the perfect platform for me to deliver a personal best in Birmingham."

Fiji's Pacific Mini Games men's 100 metres sprint champion Banuve Tabakaucoro has praised the scheme enabling him and his team-mates to prepare in Australia for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

Carolyn Li, team manager of the Fijian table tennis squad said: "This camp in Sydney is the perfect opportunity for both our men's and women's teams to capitalise on their preparation with an intensive period of training.

"This is exactly what our team needs at this stage as we approach the Games."

Recent Pacific Mini Games men's 100 metres sprint champion Banuve Tabakaucoro added: "Attending the PacificAus Sports-funded GAPS camp on the Gold Coast was the ideal preparation for the Pacific Mini Games.

"With another intensive training block on the Gold Coast, I feel confident I will perform at my best in Birmingham.

"I was fortunate to receive PacificAus Sports funding leading into the Tokyo Olympics and am extremely grateful for this support."

Fiji expects to have a team of 64 athletes across 12 sports, including Para athletics and Para table tennis, competing in Birmingham.

Commonwealth Games Australia (CGA) President Ben Houston thanked the Australian Government for their support of all Commonwealth Games athletes and Para athletes from the Pacific.

"With support from the Australian Government’s PacificAus Sports programme, the CGA and the Commonwealth Games Federation, Pacific athletes and Para athletes have this additional opportunity to prepare via the recent GAPS camps in Birmingham and the Gold Coast and now these camps in Australia," he said.

Houston spoke about the opportunity to inspire the Pacific through sport and the significance of developing the partnership.

"The 2022 Commonwealth Games will see over 350 athletes from the Pacific competing in Birmingham," Houston added.

"These athletes inspire people and young athletes across the world.

"This partnership is not just about backing high-performance programmes across the Pacific.

"It also sends a message of resilience to communities throughout the region."