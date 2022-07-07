The Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (FASANOC) has welcomed the acceptance of judoka Veniana Ravesi into the Women In Sport High Performance Pathway (WISH) programme.

The International Judo Federation (IJF) chose the 2019 Pacific Games athlete for the scheme, which gives women’s coaches the tools to succeed at elite levels.

The 22-year-old believes the programme will give her greater confidence as a female coach by finding her strengths, learning to capitalise on opportunities and to pursue her goals.

"By participating in this programme, I want to develop my skills in coaching and take back the knowledge that I have gained to help athletes reach their full potential, particularly female athletes in judo," Ravesi said.

"In addition, this program will help develop my leadership skills in a male dominated sport.

"This programme will explore different leadership and empowerment styles that will help not only me as a coach, but help athletes navigate through the sport of judo."

Veniana Ravesi, in blue, hopes to use her time on the WISH programme improving her skills to help her move into a successful coaching career ©OJU

The judo development officer switched from athlete to coach after realising the lack of female coaches in her specialist sport.

"As a former athlete, I am aware of the special needs that female athletes need in preparing for competitive sports,” she commented.

"However, with the lack of female coaches in judo, I want to bridge that gap to ensure that all female athletes have the same resources and information that is given to their male counterparts.”

The WISH programme, which is scheduled to start on August 15 at the University of Hertfordshire in England and runs for over 21 months, is supported by the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) Olympic Solidarity initiative.

It was developed to promote women and sport development, in accordance with Recommendation Six of the IOC Gender Equality Review Project.

The ambition, under Objective 15 of the IOC Gender Equality and Inclusion Objectives for 2021-2024, is for more women to be represented at the Olympic Games.