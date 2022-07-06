The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) has appointed Peter Dinsdale to its Board of Directors for an initial one-year stint.

Dinsdale is currently President and chief executive of YMCA Canada and has worked in service delivery and political advocacy organisations on a local, regional and national level in the past.

"I am honoured and humbled to join the COC Board of Directors," said Dinsdale.

"There is a lot of alignment in my work at YMCA Canada with the COC’s priorities, and I am looking forward to contributing to the incredible work the COC has been undertaking over the past few years.

"I am particularly excited about the work being done in partnership with the indigenous community."

Prior to joining the YMCA, Dinsdale was previously the urban aboriginal homelessness manager at the Ontario Federation of Indigenous Friendship Centres.

He also served as chief executive for the Assembly of First Nations and executive director of the National Association of Friendship Centres.

Dinsdale has completed the Harvard Business School Executive Education program and is a recipient of the Order of Ontario and the Indspire Award for his work in public service.

Canadian Olympic Committee President Tricia Smith feels Peter Dinsdale's experience of working with indigenous communities will offer the Board of Directors a unique perspective ©Getty Images

"I am tremendously pleased to have Peter join our Board of Directors," said Tricia Smith, four-time Olympian and President of the Canadian Olympic Committee.

"As a leader in the non-profit and business communities, as well as the Indigenous community, Peter brings considerable experience and a unique perspective to this new role.

"We are also fortunate that he is a more than enthusiastic supporter of sport.

"I look forward to working together."

Also on the Board is vice-president Mark Tewksbury, a three-time Olympic medal-winning swimmer, including gold at Barcelona 1992.

Tewksbury made his Olympic debut at Seoul 1988 where he won a silver medal as a member of the 4x100m medley relay team.

In the 1992 event, Tewksbury set an Olympic record of 53.98sec in the 100m backstroke to secure gold and was part of the 4x100m medley relay team that earned bronze.