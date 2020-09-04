Robert Steadward, one of the founding members of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and its first President, has been appointed to the Paralympic Foundation of Canada Honorary Board.

Steadward served as IPC President from 1989 to 2001, which included signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the International Olympic Committee in 2000 which ensured the same city would host the Olympics and Paralympics.

He has also held various roles within the Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC), including President and Chef de Mission, and is in the Canadian Paralympic Hall of Fame.

Jim Westlake, who chairs the Paralympic Foundation of Canada, described Steadward as a "true pioneer and life-long leader" of Para-sport.

"On behalf of the Paralympic Foundation of Canada’s Board of Directors, I am thrilled to announce his appointment to our honorary Board of Directors today," Westlake added.

"We are excited to work with him to further ensure that all Canadians with a disability can access sport."

Steadward has been awarded the Order of Canada, the second-highest honour in the country's system, and is a member of both the Paralympic Order and Olympic Order.

"Each of us has to believe that we can make a difference, so never underestimate the power of the human spirit and when all else fails, believe in yourself," Steadward said.

The Paralympic Foundation of Canada is the charitable arm of the Canadian Paralympic Committee ©Getty Images

"Sport at all levels certainly has the power to change lives, and I have seen firsthand the impact it can have on people with a disability.

"The work of the Paralympic Foundation of Canada to provide more opportunities for people across Canada to access sport is so important in creating a more inclusive sport system.

"I am proud to have been involved with the Paralympic Movement my entire career and look forward to continuing this work."

The Paralympic Foundation of Canada is the charitable arm of the CPC.

Its Honorary Board, formed in June of this year, has three other members - Chantal Petitclerc, Rick Hansen, and Scott Russell.

Senator Petitclerc is one of the most successful Para-athletes ever, having competed at five Paralympic Games from Barcelona 1992 to Beijing 2008 and won 21 medals - including 14 gold - in wheelchair racing.

Known for his 40,000-kilometre Man in Motion World Tour, Hansen has played many different Para-sports throughout his life and is a six-time Paralympic medallist in wheelchair racing, competing at the 1980 and 1984 Paralympic Games.

Broadcaster Russell has anchored CBC Sports’ coverage of the Paralympic Games, starting at Beijing 2008, and regularly hosts the Canadian Paralympic Hall of Fame induction ceremonies.