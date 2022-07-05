Kyrgios to appear in court over common assault accusation on ex-girlfriend

Tennis player Nick Kyrgios is to be summoned to the Australia Capital Territory (ACT) Magistrates' Court next month over an allegation of common assault, believed to be related to a former partner.

Kyrgios, who has made the quarter-finals of the men's singles at Wimbledon, is to appear in Canberra on August 2, with police saying it relates to an incident in December 2021.

It means he will miss the Washington Open and could be ruled out of the Canadian Open too.

The player's barrister, Jason Moffett, said the case was "in the context of a domestic relationship".

Speaking to The Canberra Times, Moffett said more news would follow soon.

"The nature of the allegation is serious, and Mr. Kyrgios takes the allegation very seriously," he said.

"Given the matter is before the court, he doesn't have a comment at this stage, but in the fullness of time we'll issue a media release."

Cristian Garin is Nick Kyrgios' opponent tomorrow at Wimbledon ©Getty Images

Kyrgios is to play Chile's Cristian Garin tomorrow for a spot in the semi-finals of the men's singles.

ACT Policing released a statement confirming that a 27-year-old man from Watson in Canberra was to face the court on that day in relation to one charge of common assault from December.

The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) released a statement saying it would not act further until the case was concluded.

"The ATP is aware of the Australian case involving Nick Kyrgios but as legal proceedings are ongoing it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time."

If Kyrgios defeats Garin, he could set up a match against Spanish second seed Rafael Nadal for a spot in the final.