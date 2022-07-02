World number one Iga Świątek has been knocked out of the women's singles at Wimbledon, after French player Alizé Cornet ended her unbeaten streak at 37 matches.

Polish star Świątek's last defeat came on February 16 at the Dubai Tennis Championships to Latvian Jelena Ostapenko before Cornet eliminated her in straight sets 6-4, 6-2.

It ends one of the longest winning runs in the history of women's professional tennis and the longest this century, after tying Swiss player Martina Hingis' mark from 1997.

It was half the number of matches won by Martina Navratilova in 1984, who was undefeated for 74 consecutive matches.

The two-time French Open winner departed at the same stage as her 2022 final opponent, American 11th seed Coco Gauff, who was thumped in the second and third sets by 20th seed compatriot Amanda Anisimova 6-7, 6-2, 6-1.

Another notable American, eighth seed Jessica Pegula, fell to unseeded Croatian Petra Martić 6-2, 7-5.

Martić's next opponent is 17th seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, who won two tight sets by a 7-6, 7-5 margin to China's Qinwen Zheng, one of the rising stars on the women's circuit.

Nick Kyrgios was at odds with the umpire throughout his match with Stefanos Tsitsipas, but excelled in the fourth set to wrap the match up

Australian Nick Kyrgios and Greek fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas provided fitting entertainment in the last match of the day in the men's singles, with tensions high between the pair.

In traditional Kyrgios form, the Australian made complaints about a line judge's calls after the incorrect verdict was made, only to be overturned by Hawkeye.

Tsitsipas also conceded a penalty point when he smacked a ball away, following Kyrgios' laboured arguments with the umpire.

After four close sets, it was Kyrgios who knocked out the fourth seed by a score of 6-7, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6.

Rafael Nadal, the 22-time Grand Slam champion and Spanish second seed in the men's singles, wiped out Italian 27th seed Lorenzo Sonego 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 to progress too.

Spanish fourth seed Paula Badosa faced a stiff challenge in the form of Czech 25th seed Petra Kvitová, the two-time Wimbledon champion, but was able to overcome the player she called a "legend", 7-5, 7-6.

In the other women's singles matches, Australian Ajla Tomljanović came from a set down to defeat 13th seed Barbora Krejčíková of the Czech Republic 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Romanian 16th seed and 2019 Wimbledon champion Simona Halep eased through in the second set to defeat Poland’s Magdalena Fręch 6-4, 6-1.

Two home players were eliminated today, bringing their exciting runs in the tournament to an end.

France's Harmony Tan, who defeated American tennis great Serena Williams in round one, thrashed Katie Boulter 6-1, 6-1 in the women's singles.

She next plays Anisimova.

Australian 19th seed Alex de Minaur won in straight sets too at the expense of Briton Liam Broady 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 in the men's singles.

Unseeded Chilean Cristian Garín plays him in round four, after knocking out 29th seed Jenson Brooksby from the United States.

Two of the four American men's singles players advanced, with 11th seed Taylor Fritz beating Slovakian Alex Molcan 6-4, 6-1, 7-6.

Brandon Nakashima was the other to progress, beating Daniel Elahi Galán of Colombia in straight sets 6-4, 6-4, 6-1.

Fritz's next opponent is Jason Kubler of Australia, who defeated Jack Sock, 6-2, 4-6, 5-7, 7-6, 6-3 to deny an all-American showdown.

The Netherlands added a second men’s player into the fourth round when 21st seed Botic van de Zandschulp defeated French veteran Richard Gasquet 7-5, 2-6, 7-6, 6-1.