Wimbledon to appeal fine given by WTA for ban on players from Belarus and Russia

The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) is to appeal the fine handed to the Wimbledon organisers by the Women's Tennis Association for their decision to ban tennis players from Russia and Belarus, in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), Britain's governing body for tennis, is expected to appeal a fine too, sanctioned for denying players from these countries from competing at Eastbourne, Nottingham and Birmingham, in the build-up to the Grand Slam.

A total of $750,000 (£627,000/€729,000) was given to the LTA, while $250,000 (£209,000/€243,000) was handed to the AELTC in fines.

AELTC chief executive Sally Bolton said this was not something they could discuss in detail yet.

"It's the subject of a legal process, so I can't comment specifically on that," said Bolton about details in the appeal.

"We stand by the decision we made.

"We're deeply disappointed at the reaction of the tours to that decision, and I probably can't say any more than that at this point in time, I'm afraid."

Daniil Medvedev is one of the several Russians missing Wimbledon ©Getty Images

The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) has yet to make a decision on whether organisers will be sanctioned.

In April, the AELTC said it made the decision to ban these athletes following guidance from the British Government.

This meant world number one and US Open champion Daniil Medvedev would miss out among several major Russian names on the men's and women's circuit.

Victoria Azarenka, a two-time Grand Slam winner from Belarus, was also banned.

In response, the WTA and ATP said they would not award ranking points at Wimbledon.