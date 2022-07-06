UniSport Australia has adopted the National Integrity Framework and associated integrity polices after forming a partnership with Sport Integrity Australia.

The move is an attempt to better protect Australian university sport from threats such as harassment, bullying, abuse, illicit drugs and competition manipulation.

The partnership means UniSport Australia has six new integrity policies that applies to all of its members.





This includes the National Integrity Framework, Member Protection Policy and Child Safeguarding Policy.

Competition Manipulation and Sport Wagering Policy, Improper Use of Drugs and Medicine Policy and Complaints, Disputes and Discipline Policy have also been adopted.

Potential breaches of these policies will now be handled by the Independent Sport Integrity Australia.

Complaints regarding other UniSport Australia policies is set remain with the organisation.