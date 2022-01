UniSport Nationals set to take place in Perth for fifth time

The UniSport Nationals is set to be held in Perth from September 24 to 30 in what is due to be the first edition of the event since 2019 due to COVID-19 cancellations.

The event is set to welcome more than 6,500 athletes across 32 different sports in Western Australia (WA) from UniSport's 43 member universities.

"We are delighted to be able to bring the event back to Perth for 2022 together with the continuing support from the WA Government," said Mark Sinderberry, chief executive of UniSport.

"Following the cancellation of the UniSport Nationals two years running, we know that our students are itching to get back out on the fields to reclaim their championship status and we can’t wait to see the competition unfold."

The competition will be staged at a range of locations across the Perth region including the Bendat Basketball Centre, The Gold Netball Centre, HBF Stadium and Champion Lakes Regatta Centre.

The Nationals is UniSport's flagship event and contributes to the wider Nationals competition structure.

The event is contested annually and moves to a different host location each year.

UniSport is also set to host championship events in basketball, 3x3 basketball, triathlon, athletics, esports, surfing, cricket and snow sports in New South Wales, Queensland, Tasmania and Victoria this year.

The upcoming event is due to be the fifth time that Perth has hosted the event, following the 1999, 2004, 2010 and 2016 editions.