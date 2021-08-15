UniSport Australia has announced that Nationals Div 1 and Div 2, scheduled to take place later this year on the Gold Coast, will no longer go ahead due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The decision was made as the country's current lockdowns are impacting universities and participants, who cannot confirm their travel and attendance for the event.

The Gold Coast is in Queensland, a state not currently allowing travellers from New South Wales, Victoria or the Australian Central Territory to enter.

"The cancellation of Nationals was not taken lightly," said Mark Sinderberry, chief executive of UniSport Australia.

"With the current lockdowns and uncertainty as to when the lockdowns will be lifted, it has been impossible for our members and students to confirm their ability to attend.

"There continues to be a very strong interest in competitive sport for university students.

"Together with our members, we will work to find suitable alternate state-based competition opportunities to support this.

"By making this decision now, we are able to explore these opportunities for our members and students."

Travel restrictions and border closures have been blamed for the cancellation ©Getty Images

The multi-sport event was planned to take place from September 25 to October 1.

UniSport Australia's flagship event, more than 7,500 student-athletes competing in 31 different sports were expected to attend.

The 2020 edition was also cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2021 version was set to celebrate 100 years since the foundation of UniSport Australia.