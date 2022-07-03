The Triangle Region in Denmark looks set to bid for more major national and international sporting events after staging the Tour de France here.

Billund, Fredericia, Funen, Haderslev, Kolding, Middelfart, Vejle and Vejen are the seven municipalities that make up the Triangle Region on the Danish peninsula of Jutland.

Vejle - known as the "Kingdom of Cycling" in Denmark - is set to host the start of the third stage of the Tour de France Grand Départ today before riders head south to Sønderborg.

It has been a busy week for Vejle which joined Triangle Region neighbours Fredericia and Kolding in staging the first-ever sprint edition of the World Orienteering Championships.

Thomas Kastrup, head of sport events for Triangle Events Denmark, believes the hosting of both events underlines the capability of the municipalities to hold big sporting competitions.

"The World Orienteering Championships is the first World Championships to be held across municipality borders so for us it is even more important to succeed because if we do, we can show the world that when we pull our resources together we are half a million inhabitants, we have an international airport [in Billund] and we have a lot of arenas that can host high-level sports events," Kastrup told insidethegames.

Vejle is set to host the start of the third stage of the Tour de France ©Getty Images

The Triangle Region already has a strong portfolio of hosting events having stepped into the breach to stage group matches at the rescheduled 2020 European Women’s Handball Championship in Kolding after Norway withdrew as co-hosts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After staging the World Orienteering Championships and Tour de France this week, Haderslev is due to hold the Mountain Bike Marathon World Championships in September, Vejle is set to host to the Wheelchair Rugby World Championship in October and Vejen is scheduled to stage the 2023 Canoe Marathon World Championships.

Kastrup claims the "best times are ahead of us" as he sets his sights on securing the hosting rights for more major events.

"If we host all the events in a very good way, our events CV will be empowered," said Kastrup.

"We should use that to take the next steps.

"Because we would have been hosting such events, expectations also increase from all our stakeholders but so do our possibilities and potential.

"Because our region not only has a lot of possibilities for events like those but we also have the best sailing facilities in Denmark and the level is quite high and we are made for cycling so it is not a coincidence that the Tour de France is coming.

"The biggest city is Vejle.

"They have the brand the 'Kingdom of Cycling' so we are looking forward to getting cycling events and sailing events."

Fredericia, Kolding and Vejle held the inaugral sprint edition of the World Orienteering Championships earlier this week ©WOC 2022

Kastrup said the DM Week, held under the umbrella of the National Olympic Committee and Sports Confederation of Denmark (DIF), was another event the Triangle Events Denmark, funded by the seven municipalities, was targeting.

The DM Week was held for the first time in Aalborg where 27 National Federations held their Danish Championships from June 23 to 26, with more than 200 medals awarded in 47 sports and in excess of 100 disciplines.

Aalborg has been confirmed by the DIF as the host for the 2023 edition, but Kastrip hopes to one day bring the new annual event to the Triangle Region.

"It is not international but if you put all those different sports and almost 200 sets of medals into our region that will achieve a lot," added Kastrup.

"You will put all your venues into use and that is a way for us to develop in order for us to reach bigger events.

"The Tour de France will also be able to improve our CV and our experiences.

"I think we have different event possibilities.

"If you look at the cities individually and you put them all together with the resources and arenas, you can also reach out for bigger events, like stages of the UCI [International Cycling Union] World Tour.

"I think we still have some potential, even though it is going to be difficult to perform better than we did this year because this is an historical time for us."