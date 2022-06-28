Wind is expected to play a big factor at the start of this year’s Tour de France with organisers warning riders to brace themselves for a "stressful" Grand Départ here.

Alex Pedersen, who played an instrumental role in bringing the Tour de France to Denmark and helped map out the 397-kilometre route, believes riders will face many challenges over the course of the opening three stages.

Competition is due to start on Friday (July 1) with a 13km individual time trial where cyclists will ride through the streets of Copenhagen, passing landmarks including the Royal House and the Little Mermaid.

The following day is set to see riders tackle the 202km second stage from Roskilde to Nyborg, meandering their way along the coastline before crossing the Great Belt Bridge.

Pederen, spokesperson for Grand Départ Copenhagen 2022, believes the route’s proximity to the sea will make conditions very difficult for competitors.

"We thought that it was important to see how we could bring wind to that whole stage," Pederson told insidethegames.

Athletes are set to ride through the streets of Copenhagen for the individual time trial ©Getty Images

"We don’t have any mountains in Denmark so that’s why we are going close to the water.

"We are going next to the sea for 130km to 140km.

"This was done to bring wind into the race and make it a stressful day as we make a lot of turns.

"This stage will be the hardest and longest one in Denmark as we try to bring a lot of wind inside the peloton, so they have to be attentive for the whole day."

Pedersen added he was also anticipating a gripping tussle for positions in preparation for the 20km Great Belt Bridge.

"I think the last 10km or 15km before the bridge could be quite dangerous as all the teams want to be in front of the peloton," said the Danish former cyclist.

"There will be a lot of fighting to get into the right position and maybe bring some crashes inside the peloton."

The third and final stage in Denmark is set to take place on Sunday (July 3), with cyclists taking a scenic 182km route from Veije to Sønderborg.

"We really tried to see how we could make some good stages here to showcase the most beautiful places in Denmark and give the riders a little bit where they have to be attentive because we have the wind," said Pedersen.

Grand Départ Copenhagen 2022 spokesperson Alex Pedersen predicts a taxing ride for cyclists as they look to avoid geting caught in the crosswinds ©Getty Images

"The wind be a [big factor].

"[Tour de France general director] Christian Prudhomme told us from the beginning that you have to think that when you make the routes in Denmark you have to bring wind inside the race to make some challenges for the peloton, especially the riders who are going for the general classification because otherwise they will stay in the middle of the peloton and then we will not see them in Denmark."

After witnessing how the public responded to Denmark’s staging of the Giro d'Italia in 2012, Petersen said he was convinced hundreds of thousands of spectators will cheer on the cyclists.

"When Joachim Andersen and I started this project in May 2012 our main goal was to bring the biggest bike race in the world to Denmark," said Pedersen.

"We wanted to show the whole world that we might be a little country but we can get one of the biggest sports event, organise it and then have a Danish yellow party with all the Danes.

"That’s what happened when we had the Giro d'Italia in 2012

"I heard Christian say today that Yorkshire was the biggest Grand Départ ever and we have told during the last 10 years that if you come to Denmark, we will make sure you will have the biggest and best Grand Départ ever here because it is not only a city or region, it will be a whole country that will support the Tour de France.

"That was our dream, and I am sure it will be a success."