Britons Norrie and Watson make Wimbledon fourth round in singles for first time

Britain are guaranteed a player in the fourth round of the men's and women's singles, with Heather Watson and Cameron Norrie making this stage for the first time at Wimbledon, in front of home fans.

Watson had her best result to date by making it into the last 16 of a Grand Slam women's singles tournament with a 7-6, 6-2 victory over Slovenian Kaja Juvan.

After several shots tied at deuce and advantage going back and forth, Watson sealed the victory with a stretched-out volley, that squeaked over the net.

"It wouldn't be me if there wasn't a bit of drama at the end," said Watson in her post-match interview.

"What an atmosphere.

"There is nowhere I would rather make round four.

"It means everything, playing here at home in front of you guys, the atmosphere is everything."

Her next opponent is also unseeded, Jule Niemeier of Germany.

The 22-year-old continued her strong run in the competition by beating Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

In round two, Niemeier knocked out Estonian second seed Anett Kontaveit.

Ninth seed Norrie looked strong in his match too, defeating Steve Johnson of the United States convincingly 6-4, 6-1, 6-0.

He faces another American in round four, 30th seed Tommy Paul, for a place in the quarter-finals.

Paul won 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 against Jiří Veselý of Czech Republic to seal his spot.

Cameron Norrie eased through his third round match with Steve Johnson ©Getty Images

Looking as convincing a Norrie was, the Serbian top seed Novak Djokovic defeated his compatriot 26th seed Miomir Kecmanović 6-0, 6-3, 6-4, meaning he takes on unseeded Dutchman Tim van Rijthoven next.

Van Rijthoven knocked out Georgian 22nd seed Nikoloz Basilashvili in straight sets 6-4, 6-3, 6-4.

All other seeds safely made it through including Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, who thrashed German 32nd seed Oscar Otte 6-3, 6-1, 6-2.

Alcaraz is next in action against Italian 10th seed Jannik Sinner, defeating American 20th seed John Isner 6-4, 7-6, 6-3.

American 23rd seed Frances Tiafoe came from behind to defeat Alexander Bublik from Kazakhstan in four sets 3-6, 7-6, 7-6, 6-4; meaning he takes on Belgian David Goffin, who won against France's Ugo Humbert in similar fashion 4-6, 7-5, 6-2, 7-5.

In the other women's matches, Tunisian third seed Ons Jabeur continues to look lethal following a 6-2, 6-3 win over Diane Parry of France; and next faces Belgian 24th seed Elise Mertens who defeated German 2018 champion Angelique Kerber 6-4, 7-5.

Kerber's unseeded compatriot Tatjana Maria shocked Greek fifth seed Maria Sakkari 6-3. 7-5 to progress; next playing 12th seed Jelena Ostapenko from Latvia after coming from a set down to defeat Irina Camelia-Begu from Romania 3-6, 6-1, 6-1.

Caroline Garcia of France defeated Chinese 33rd seed Zhang Shuai 7-6, 7-6 to continue her strong form after defeating Britain's Emma Raducanu in the second round.

Her opponent is to be up-and-coming Czech Marie Bouzková, the victor by a 6-2, 6-3 margin over American 28th seed Alison Riske-Amritraj.