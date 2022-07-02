Rellie Kaputin will be Papua New Guinea's flagbearer at the Birmingham 2022 Opening Ceremony ©Getty Images

Long jumper Rellie Kaputin has been chosen as the flagbearer for Papua New Guinea at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony on July 28.

Kaputin, 29, finished 13th in the women's long jump at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games and competed at the London 2017 World Championships, as well as Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

In 2015, Kaputin won Pacific Games titles in the high jump, long jump and triple jump, and she has also won five golds at the Oceania Championships and three at the Pacific Mini Games.   

Kaputin retained the Pacific Games long jump crown in 2019 and also won a high jump gold medal at this year's Pacific Mini Games.

The announcement was made by the PNG Olympic Committee President Sir John Dawanicura during an official welcome for the team returning from the latest Pacific Mini Games in the Northern Mariana Islands.

"Rellie Kaputin’s outstanding jump records and achievements both nationally and internationally over the last three years speaks for itself, and her perseverance and commitment to keep training despite challenges along the way is exemplary," Sir John said.

Rellie Kaputin competed at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images
Rellie Kaputin competed at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

"She is the current national record-holder in three events and and also the Pacific Games long jump record-holder.

"While preparing for the biggest event of her life, she sustained a serious injury, but through rehab, commitment and determination she overcame the injury in 18 months and jumped a qualifying mark to get her the ticket to the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021, making her PNG’s 66th Olympian.

"She returned from the recent 11th Pacific Mini Games in Saipan, where she won a gold in high jump and silver in long jump and triple jump respectively.

"Being the Team PNG flagbearer is an honour and unique responsibility that places you in an elite and distinguished class with those who elegantly carried the flag and its responsibilities before you."