Simmonds has "no regrets" over retirement call as Commonwealth Games near

Britain’s five-time Paralympic swimming gold medallist Ellie Simmonds has insisted that she has "no regrets" over her decision to retire last year despite the attraction of competing in front of a home crowd at the Commonwealth Games.

Simmonds was present here at the newly-built Sandwell Aquatics Centre today as Birmingham 2022 marked 100 days to go until the Games.

But Walsall-born Simmonds is looking forward to being among the 5,000-capacity crowd rather in the pool when competition gets underway later this year.

Simmonds called time on her glittering 15-year swimming career following last year’s postponed Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

The 27-year-old has been part of preparations for the upcoming Commonwealth Games as a member of Birmingham 2022’s Board of Directors but opted not to prolong her career by a further 12 months to compete in her home city.

"There are definitely no regrets," Simmonds told insidethegames.

"Seeing the swimmers go up and down today, I am so glad that is not me.

"I was just so done after Tokyo.

"I knew I was going to be part of this having been on the Organising Committee Board for many years and I knew that I would feel part of it but seeing it from a different side.

"I don’t think I could have done it for another year, both mentally and physically.

"I was ready to retire in 2020 but due to the postponement of the Paralympic Games I had to go for another year so I could not have gone on until 2022.

"As an athlete you know when it is time hang up your goggles and for me that time was after Tokyo."

Ellie Simmonds, centre, joined Paralympic swimmers Will Perry and Maisie Summers-Newton at the new Sandwell Aquatics Centre to mark the 100-day countdown to Birmingham 2022 ©Birmingham 2022

Simmonds burst onto the scene at the Beijing 2008 Paralympics where she achieved two gold medals at the age of 13.

As the poster girl for London 2012, Simmonds won two more Paralympic titles as well as a silver and bronze medal at her home Games.

The multiple world and European champion earned gold and bronze at Rio 2016 before competing at Tokyo 2020 where she felt it was the "right time" to call it a day.

She has recently created a new BBC documentary, called A World Without Dwarfism, and is hoping to do more media work in the future.

"When I see the likes of Maisie [Summers-Newton] and Will [Perry] competing at the trials for the World Championships and don’t miss it, it makes me realise that the decision that I made last year to retire was the right one," said Simmonds.

"There are some days when you feel a bit lost and think 'What shall I do?' but you have got more amazing opportunities.

"I know the likes of Sir Steve Redgrave have spoken out about the mental health struggles that retired athletes suffer coming away from sport.

"For me, I have been an athlete my entire life.

"I was 12 when I competed at my first World Championships and retired when I turned 27 so you miss that part of you and it’s now about finding out what I enjoy next.

"I have recently done a documentary with the BBC and hopefully there will be more in the pipeline.

"I love interviewing, finding those personal stories and working in TV and the media.

"I also enjoy being part of [Birmingham 2022] as it has definitely opened my eyes to that type of governance role.

Five-time Paralympic champion Simmonds called time on her swimming career after Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

"At the moment I am just taking each day as it comes which is so nice because each day is different, and I quite like that.

"As a swimmer you have a routine - you know what your short-term goals are but also the four-year cycle towards the Paralympics so you know what your life is whereas now I am thinking 'What shall I do tomorrow?'"

Simmonds is part of a 14-member Birmingham 2022 Board, headed by John Crabtree, and she is convinced it will be a Games to remember.

"For me to be on this Board, you see a whole different side of things," said Simmonds.

"You see how much effort is needed to make a massive sporting event happen.

"It is incredible and the team are doing so well.

"It is going to be a great Games.

"These Games will be the most integrated with more Para events than ever before and that’s a legacy in its own right.

"There will also be more medal events for women than ever before, so Birmingham is leading the way.

"I remember sitting on the sofa watching Athens 2004 getting inspired by the Paralympians so hopefully people will either sit in the crowd here or watch from home and get inspired to be that next generation."