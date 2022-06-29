Gohar and Coll crowned PSA Players of the Year

Nouran Gohar of Egypt and New Zealand’s Paul Coll have been voted as the Professional Squash Association’s (PSA) Players of the Year.

Gohar, who has won the PSA Female Young Player of the Year thrice, bagged the senior award for the first time in her career.

The 24-year-old won seven PSA titles during the season, out of which four - CIB Egyptian Open, U.S. Open, Windy City Open presented by the Walter Family and the CIB Black Ball Open - of them were Platinum level events.

Gohar’s compatriot Nour El Sherbini finished second.

El Sherbini, beat Gohar to win a sixth PSA World Championship title in May.

Hania El Hammamy won the PSA Female Young Player of the Year with Rowan Elaraby finishing second to complete an Egyptian domination.

New Zealand's Paul Coll pipped Ali Farag of Egypt to win the PSA Male Player of the Year award ©PSA

Among men, Coll also is a first-time winner.

The New Zealand star won five PSA titles, including the Allam British Open twice.

Coll is the first non-Egyptian man since France’s Gregory Gaultier in 2017 to win this award.

Ali Farag of Egypt finished behind in second in the voting.

Farag’s achievements this season include winning his third PSA World Championship title in Cairo, where he beat Mohamed El Shorbagy of England in the final.

He also won CIB Egyptian Open, Oracle NetSuite Open, Houston Open, Optasia Championships and J.P. Morgan Tournament of Champions titles.

Mostafa Asal of Egypt was crowned the PSA Young Male Player of the Year with compatriot Youssef Ibrahim finishing second.