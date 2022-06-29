Can Marcell Jacobs, Italy's surprise Olympic 100 metres winner, beat the in-form American sprinters on their home track in Eugene next month to earn a second global gold after an outdoor season undermined by injury?

Tomorrow in Stockholm, at the last Wanda Diamond League meeting before the Oregon22 World Athletics Championships get underway, the 27-year-old former long jumper - and the world of athletics - will have a clearer idea.

Jacobs, who won the world indoor title this year but had to withdraw from recent Diamond League meetings in Eugene, Rome and Oslo after suffering a muscle injury in a minor meeting in Savona on May 18, returned to action to win the Italian title last weekend in 10.04sec.

He reacted with characteristic chirpiness to news of the 9.76sec posted at the USATF world trials by the Tokyo 2020 100m silver medallist Fred Kerley, which tops this season’s world lists, en route to a final he won in 9.77.

"Looking for a nice battle!" Jacobs tweeted.

"See you in Oregon."

Jacobs will face a field including Britain’s Reece Prescod, who clocked a lifetime best of 9.93 in Ostrava last month despite a headwind, and South Africa’s Commonwealth champion Akani Simbine.

Ninety years on from staging the 1912 Games, Stockholm’s Olympiastadion will welcome two home Olympic champions in Mondo Duplantis and Daniel Stahl.

By the time the Diamond League resumes at the start of August, the 22-year-old Duplantis who raised his own world pole vault record to 6.20 metres earlier this year in winning the world indoor title, will hope to have completed his collection of major titles by winning a first world gold in Eugene, Oregon.

He arrives at his last big stop before the Oregon22 World Athletics Championships seeking his 12th consecutive victory this year indoors and out.

He topped this year’s outdoor world list with 6.01m, and then cleared 6.02m at the Oslo Diamond League meeting after bad weather forced the competition to be held indoors the day after the main meeting.

Born and largely raised in Louisiana, Duplantis chose to compete for the country where his mother Helena, a former international heptathlete and volleyball player, was born, rather than the United States, which his father, Greg, represented in the pole vault, clearing a best of 4.80m.

Duplantis, who was beaten on countback at the Doha 2019 World Championships by defending champion Sam Kendricks of the United States, takes on a field that in includes the three men who finished second, third and fourth in Tokyo last summer - Chris Nilsen of the United States, Brazil’s Rio 2016 champion Thiago Braz and Nilsen’s compatriot KC Lightfoot.

He is even more of a local hero since moving within the last year to the Swedish capital.

"I’m spending a lot of time in Stockholm now," he said.

"I just bought a flat here with my girlfriend, Desire."

Stahl, who will defend his world title in Oregon next month, has just returned to his habitual position as top dog after Slovenia’s Kristjan Ceh produced a Diamond League record of 71.27 metres in Birmingham on May 21 and proceeded to beat him several more times on the circuit.

Switzerland's in-form world indoor champion Mujinga Kambundji will take on Britain's world champion Dina Asher-Smith over 200m at tomorrow's Wanda Diamond League meeting in Stockholm ©Getty Images

But the 29-year-old from Solna defeated Ceh at the World Continental Tour Gold meeting in Turku on June 14 with a season’s best of 70.62m, and last week won at the Swedish Team Championships in Uppsala with 71.47m, the second-best mark of his career.

The two rivals meet again tomorrow along with the respective Olympic silver and bronze medallists, Sweden’s Simon Pettersson and Lukas Weisshaidinger of Austria.

More monumental throwing is in prospect in the men’s javelin, where India’s Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra makes his first Diamond League appearance in almost four years.



He takes on the two Czech throwers who took respective silver and bronze in Tokyo, Jakub Vadlejch and Vitezslav Vesely, along with world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, whose 2022-leading throw of 93.02m put him fifth on the all-time list and Germany’s Julian Weber.

Also in the mix is Oliver Helander, the Finn who caused a sensation at last month’s home meeting in Turku as he threw 89.83 to defeat the Olympic champion, and who has since thrown 86.69m.

Meanwhile Chase Ealey of the United States will take part in the women’s shot put buoyed by her weekend victory at the national outdoor championships in Eugene, where she added 38cm to her personal best to move top of the 2022 world lists with 20.51m.

But Canada’s Sarah Mitton is also in top form, having improved her national record to 20.33m at the weekend.

In the women’s 200m, world indoor 60m champion Mujinga Kambundji, who has recently set Swiss records of 22.18sec over 200m and 10.89 over 100m, will take on Britain’s world champion Dina Asher-Smith over the longer sprint distance.

Asher-Smith has yet to find top form following the hamstring injury that undermined her Olympic ambitions last year, finishing 0.09 behind Daryll Neita over 100m at last Saturday’s British Championships, at which Neita ran 10.80sec with the aid of a.3 8 metres-per-second following wind.

Asher-Smith followed up by winning the 200m title in a wind-aided 22.34sec.

Reigning 100m hurdles world champion Nia Ali of the United States will face Puerto Rico’s Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn and France’s world indoor champion Cyrena Samba-Mayela, as well as Tobi Amusan of Nigeria, who set an African record of 12.41sec at the Diamond League meeting in Paris.