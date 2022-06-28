Nigeria's women's 4x100 metres relay team have lost their place at this year's World Athletics Championships in Oregon in the wake of Blessing Okagbare being found guilty of further doping offences.

Okagbare, who is already serving a 10-year ban, has been disqualified for an additional year by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) on charges of evading sample collection, as well tampering or attempted tampering with the anti-doping process.

These charges relate to a missed test on June 13 2021, and the sanction means all of Okagbare's results after this date have been disqualified.

This includes the 4x100m relay race she ran in at the Nigerian Olympic trials on June 2019.

This run had qualified Nigeria for the World Championships in Oregon next month, but with the result now disqualified Nigeria lose their place.

Okagbare's charges of evading sample collection and tampering or attempted tampering with the anti-doping process stem from a criminal investigation into doping in the United States.

There will be no Nigerian team in the women's 4x100m relay at the World Athletics Championships next month ©Getty Images

The Nigerian sprinter missed an out-of-competition test between 5am and 6am in Florida on June 13 last year, when a doping control officer showed up to an address in Jacksonville where Okagbare was supposed to be.

Okagbare claimed to be asleep and that the anti-doping official had not knocked on the door with enough force.

However, a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) complaint relating to a criminal case brought against Eric Lira - a therapist operating in Texas who became the first person charged under the Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act - detailed how "Athlete-1" had messaged Lira on or about June 13 to ask if they would be able to pass an anti-doping test, having been taking banned substances supplied by Lira.

Athlete-1 was not specifically named by the FBI, but it did make it clear Okagbare was Athlete-1.

"On or about July 30, 2021, Athlete-1 was provisionally suspended from Olympic competition, including in the women’s 100m semi-finals set to take place that same evening", read the Lira complaint.

In light of this, Okagbare was hit with two charges by the AIU relating to the June 13 missed test - evading sample collection and tampering or attempted tampering with the anti-doping process.

Okagbare missed the deadline to respond to these charges so has been found guilty and banned for an additional year.

Blessing Okagbare won an Olympic silver at Beijing 2008 ©Getty Images

Okagbare was already banned for 10 years in February for using multiple prohibited substances and refusing to cooperate with an AIU investigation.

Now 33, she tested positive for human growth hormone in an out-of-competition test taken on July 19, with that result not becoming known until July 31, in the middle of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Okagbare was due to compete in the 100m semi-finals that day, having won her heat, but was instead provisionally suspended.

Okagbare won an Olympic silver medal in long jump at Beijing 2008, a silver medal in the long jump and 200m bronze at the 2013 World Championships in Moscow, and the 100m-200m sprint double at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Additionally, Okagbare is a multi-time African champion.