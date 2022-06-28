Tamil Nadu played host to India's Open Teqball National Championships as the sport continues to develop throughout Asia.

The event was organised by the Tamil Nadu Teqball Association in collaboration with the International Federation of Teqball (FITEQ) and took place at the KSR Educational Institutions.

More than 100 matches were played across men's doubles, women's doubles, and mixed doubles tournaments.

Six teams took part in the women’s doubles category, with Mumbai representatives Bhumi and Shiza taking home the gold medal with a victory over Aditi and Akshita in the final.

The men’s doubles event was contested by 32 teams in a round-robin structure followed by knockout rounds.

Eventually, Anans and Declan from Mumbai took home first place, with Glenn and Libin finishing runners up ahead of Meet and Sahil in third place.

"FITEQ would like to thank Dr. Karthikeyan, Principal of KSR College of Arts and Science for Women; Mr Vitthal Shirgaonkar, President of Teqball India; Mr Mothilal, President of the Tamil Nadu Teqball Association; Mr Siddheswaran, founder of The Tamil Nadu Teqball Association; Mr Bharanitharan, Vice President of the Tamil Nadu Teqball Association; and Mrs Naline, the municipal chairman for Triuchengode, for making the event such a success, and would also like to thank Dr. M Mathiventhan, the Honorable Minister of Tourism, for attending the event," read a FITEQ statement.

"With such a high turnout and infectious enthusiasm among participants, FITEQ looks forward to the future participation of Indian athletes and the continued growth of teqball in the country."

FITEQ has helped to stage multiple events across Asia recently including Pakistan's first Para Teqball Championships and national competitions in Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.