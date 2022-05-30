Players' union WNBPA renews call for Griner's release as she passes 100 days in detention in Russia

The Women's National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) has issued a renewed call for the release of two-time Olympic champion Brittney Griner, who has now been detained in Russia for more than 100 days.

The United States Government considers Griner "wrongfully detained" after she was arrested at an airport in Moscow in February, with Russian customs officials alleging that they found she was in possession of vape cartridges containing hashish oil.

Her pre-detention trial was extended until June 18 by the Khimki City Court in Moscow earlier this month.

The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) has added "BG42" to the floors of all 12 teams' courts this season, and players' union the WNBPA has issued a statement calling for all athletes, the media and fans to take action.

"Brittney Griner is our teammate, our friend, and our sister," the WNBPA said.

"She is a record-breaker, a gold medallist, a wife, a daughter, a champion, a role model, an all-star, and so much more.

"Right now, BG is an American citizen who has been wrongfully detained in Russia for 100 days.

"That's 144,000 minutes.

"Anyone who has followed us knows the power of The 144.

"We know that speaking up together, as a collective, is game, life and world-changing."

The Phoenix Mercury star's partner Cherelle Griner has called on US President Joe Biden to use his influence to secure her release.

The WNBPA insisted that Biden should meet with Cherelle Griner.

"Cherelle needs to meet with President Biden," it added.

"Her person, our sister, has been wrongfully detained for 100 days.

"You've heard our pleas.

"You have heard BG's wife Cherelle's please.

"And now more than ever, we need you to stand with us, to get her person home."

Griner travelled to Russia to play for UMMC Ekaterinburg of the Russian Premier League during the WNBA closed season.

She has represented Russia's leading club team since 2014, and the WNBPA also called for the pay disparity between men's and women's basketball players in the US to be addressed.

"We're going to talk about betting on women and investing in women's sports so athletes like BG don't have to risk their health and safety playing basketball year round to make a living," it said.

"We recognise that the wrongful detainment of one of our own is a pay equity issue.

There is so much heartbreak and hurt in our country right now. @POTUS, please use all available resources to get #BrittneyGriner home. We need something to rally around and build upon. Visit https://t.co/Ewtjzam4BW to learn more and take action. #WeAreBG 🧵1/6 pic.twitter.com/vNTO48LJIq — WNBPA (@TheWNBPA) May 28, 2022

"We cannot hide it or spin it.

"We have to own it because the sooner we do that, the closer we get to addressing the issue."

The WNBPA called on individuals to contact the White House and elected representatives, sign and share a petition which has reached more than 220,000 signatures calling for Griner's release, use the "#WeAreBG" hashtag on social media and engage in discussions about pay equity.

National governing body USA Basketball also tweeted "bring BG home", a message echoed by numerous players and officials.

Griner's detention comes amid an escalation in tensions between the US and Russia due to the invasion of Ukraine, although last month both countries agreed to a prisoner exchange involving former US Marine Trevor Reed and Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko.

Her drugs charge reportedly carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, and Russian authorities have suggested that Griner was "caught red-handed while trying to smuggle hash oil".

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has said has the case is in the hands of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee and the WNBA, and that the IOC had not been contacted about it.

Griner was a member of the US women's basketball team which triumphed at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

She also claimed gold at the International Basketball Federation World Cup in 2014 and 2018, and is the only woman in US college history to score 2,000 points and block 500 shots.