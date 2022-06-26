Competitors at this year's World Beach Sambo Championships will need to pass a COVID-19 test before they fly and upon arrival at Ben Gurion Airport in Israel, but vaccination will not be mandatory.

The coronavirus testing requirements are included in the tournament regulations published by the International Sambo Federation (FIAS).

Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, independent accommodation in non-official hotels is also not being allowed.

Israel does not require travellers to present proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test at the moment, but organisers are taking protective measures and advise that these may change depending on the global health situation.

Coastal Mediterranean city Bat Yam is due to stage the World Beach Sambo Championships on August 27 and 28.

Eight individual gold medals are due to be awarded, plus a team title on the second day.

World Beach Sambo Championships were held for het first time in 2021 ©FIAS

The first edition of the World Beach Sambo Championships took place in Cyprus last year, with the Russian Sambo Federation (RSF) winning seven of the nine gold medals.

Those athletes were competing under the RSF banner because of sanctions imposed on Russia by the World Anti-Doping Agency over the cover-up of a state-sponsored doping programme.

As things stand, Russian sambists will have to compete under the FIAS flag in 2022.

The global governing body - led by a Russian in Vasily Shestakov - has suspended all events in Russia and Belarus in response to the war in Ukraine, but stopped short of banning athletes from the countries outright, allowing then to compete under the FIAS flag.

Romanian Volha Maleika and Bulgaria's Mariya Oryashkova are the two non-Russian athletes who are reigning beach sambo world champions.

Israel has hosted international sporting events including the start of the Giro d'Italia, a World Judo Tour Grand Slam and World Esports Championships in recent years, but has faced accusations of sportswashing due to the Palestinian occupation and the long-running conflict in Gaza.